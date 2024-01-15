Iowa star Caitlin Clark has already made college basketball history, but her journey is far from over. The senior guard still has much of the 2023-24 season remaining, and she is well on her way to breaking more records.

Last season, Clark put together historic statistics during the Women's NCAA Tournament, including the first-ever 40-point triple-double. The 2023 Naismith Player of the Year kept that momentum going into this season, breaking Iowa's all-time scoring record on Nov. 12 against Northern Iowa, which was her 103rd game as a Hawkeye.

Clark is currently fifth on the all-time women's college basketball scoring list with 3,274 career points. She registered her 52nd career double-double with 30 points and 11 assists in Iowa's dominant 84-57 win over No. 14 Indiana on Jan. 13. It was Clark's ninth 30-point game of the season and the 46th of her career, the most in Iowa women's basketball history.

Earlier this month, Clark had her 10th career 40-point performance while hitting a buzzer-beating game-winner from the logo in Iowa's 76-73 win against Michigan State. That was one of two triple-doubles she had in the same week.

On Dec. 8, Clark became just the 15th woman to reach 3,000 career points. She achieved the milestone by registering 35 points against Iowa State, marking her 41st 30-point game -- the most in NCAA basketball over the last 25 years.

But her offense goes beyond scoring. Clark became the Big Ten's all-time assist leader after dishing out 10 dimes against Minnesota on Dec. 30. She is now the only Division I player to have eclipsed 3,000 points, 900 assists and 800 rebounds.

Clark is climbing the all-time scoring list quite quickly as she is averaging over 30 points per game this season.

Next Iowa game: Tuesday, Jan. 16 vs. Wisconsin

Here is where Clark ranks across the all-time statistical leaderboards as of Jan. 13:

Women's career points

Kelsey Plum, Washington - 3,527 Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 3,402

Jackie Stiles, Missouri State - 3,393 Brittney Griner, Baylor - 3,283 Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 3,274 Patricia Hoskins, Mississippi Valley State - 3,122 Lorri Bauman, Drake - 3,115 Jerica Coley, Florida International - 3,107 Rachel Banham, Minnesota - 3,093 Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 3,060

Women's career assists

Suzie McConnell, Penn State - 1,307 Andrea Nagy, Florida International - 1,165 Courtney Vandersloot, Gonzaga - 1,118

Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 1,091 Tine Freil, Pacific - 1,088 Niya Johnson, Baylor - 988 Shanya Evans, Providence - 987 Temeka Johnson, LSU - 945 Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 940

Ticha Penicheiro, Old Dominion - 939

Women's triple-doubles

1. Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 26

2. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 15

3. Chastadie Barrs, Lamar - 9

T4. Suzie McConnell, Penn State - 7

T4. Louella Tomlinson, St. Mary's - 7

T5. Danielle Carson, Youngstown State - 6

T5. Nicole Powell, Stanford - 6

T5. Alyssa Thomas, Maryland - 6

T5. Samantha Logic, Iowa - 6

6. Joskeen Garner, Northwestern State - 5

Women's career points produced

(records since 2001-02 season)

Kelsey Plum, Washington - 3,372 Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 3,355 Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 3,174 Jerica Coley, Florida International - 2,994 Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 2,941 Rachel Banham, Minnesota - 2,900 Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 2,899 Brittney Griner, Baylor - 2,889 Cierra Hooks, Ohio - 2,885 Andrea Riley, Oklahoma State - 2,846

Women's career free throws made

(records since 2001-02 season)

Kelsey Plum, Washington - 912 Crystal Kelly, Western Kentucky - 885 Brittney Griner, Baylor - 787 Andrea Riley, Oklahoma State - 775 Elena Delle Donne, Delaware - 773 Alysha Clark, Middle Tennessee - 767 Saadia Doyle, Howard - 750 Jerica Coley, Florida International - 749 Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 740 Gabriela Marginean, Drexel - 684

13. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 674

Women's career field goals made

(records since 2001-02 season)

1. Brittney Griner, Baylor - 1,247

2. Maya Moore, UConn - 1,171

3. Jantel Lavender, Ohio State - 1,142

T4. Megan Gustafson, Iowa - 1,136

T4. Kelsey Plum, Washington - 1,136

5. Seimone Augustus, LSU - 1,134

6. Courtney Paris, Oklahoma - 1,125

7. Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 1,120

8. Chiney Ogwumike, Stanford - 1,100

9. Jerica Coley, Florida International -1,099

13. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 1,081

As a bonus, here is where Clark stands among the top all-time men's and women's scorers: