Iowa star Caitlin Clark has already made college basketball history, but her journey is far from over. The senior guard still has much of the 2023-24 season remaining, and she is well on her way to breaking more records.

Last season, Clark put together historic statistics during the Women's NCAA Tournament, including the first-ever 40-point triple-double. The 2023 Naismith Player of the Year kept that momentum going into this season, breaking Iowa's all-time scoring record on Nov. 12 against Northern Iowa, which was her 103rd game as a Hawkeye.

On Dec. 8, Clark became just the 15th woman to reach 3,000 career points. She achieved the milestone by registering 35 points against Iowa State, marking her 41st 30-point game -- the most in NCAA basketball over the last 25 years. She also became the first Division I player to amass at least 3,000 points, 750 rebounds and 750 assists. Nine days after joining the 3,000-point club, Clark passed former Iowa State star Ashley Joens for ninth on the all-time scoring list with a 38-point performance against Cleveland State.

In her latest dazzling performance, against Loyola Chicago on Dec. 21, Clark moved into seventh on the all-time scoring list while recording a triple-double of 35 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. Only seven times in women's college basketball history has a player recorded a triple-double with at least 35 points, and Clark is responsible for three of those games.

Clark is climbing the all-time scoring list quite quickly as she is averaging over 30 points per game this season.

Next Iowa game: Saturday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. ET against Minnesota.

Here is where Clark ranks across the all-time statistical leaderboards as of Dec. 22:

Women's career points

Kelsey Plum, Washington - 3,527 Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 3,402

Jackie Stiles, Missouri State - 3,393 Brittney Griner, Baylor - 3,283 Patricia Hoskins, Mississippi Valley State - 3,122 Lorri Bauman, Drake - 3,115 Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 3,114 Jerica Coley, Florida International - 3,107 Rachel Banham, Minnesota - 3,093 Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 3,060

Women's career assists

Suzie McConnell, Penn State - 1,307 Andrea Nagy, Florida International - 1,165 Courtney Vandersloot, Gonzaga - 1,118

Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 1,091 Tine Freil, Pacific - 1,088 Niya Johnson, Baylor - 988 Shanya Evans, Providence - 987 Temeka Johnson, LSU - 945 Ticha Penicheiro, Old Dominion - 939 La'Terrica Dobbin, Northwestern State - 921

16. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 894

Women's triple-doubles

1. Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 26

2. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 13

3. Chastadie Barrs, Lamar - 9

T4. Suzie McConnell, Penn State - 7

T4. Louella Tomlinson, St. Mary's - 7

T5. Danielle Carson, Youngstown State - 6

T5. Nicole Powell, Stanford - 6

T5. Alyssa Thomas, Maryland - 6

T5. Samantha Logic, Iowa - 6

6. Joskeen Garner, Northwestern State - 5

Women's career points produced

(records since 2001-02 season)

Kelsey Plum, Washington - 3,372 Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 3,159 Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 3,174 Jerica Coley, Florida International - 2,994 Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 2,941 Rachel Banham, Minnesota - 2,900 Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 2,899 Brittney Griner, Baylor - 2,889 Cierra Hooks, Ohio - 2,885 Andrea Riley, Oklahoma State - 2,846

Women's career free throws made

(records since 2001-02 season)

Kelsey Plum, Washington - 912 Crystal Kelly, Western Kentucky - 885 Brittney Griner, Baylor - 787 Andrea Riley, Oklahoma State - 775 Elena Delle Donne, Delaware - 773 Alysha Clark, Middle Tennessee - 767 Saadia Doyle, Howard - 750 Jerica Coley, Florida International - 749 Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 740 Gabriela Marginean, Drexel - 684

15. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 655

Women's career field goals made

(records since 2001-02 season)

1. Brittney Griner, Baylor - 1,247

2. Maya Moore, UConn - 1,171

3. Jantel Lavender, Ohio State - 1,142

T4. Megan Gustafson, Iowa - 1,136

T4. Kelsey Plum, Washington - 1,136

5. Seimone Augustus, LSU - 1,134

6. Courtney Paris, Oklahoma - 1,125

7. Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 1,120

8. Chiney Ogwumike, Stanford - 1,100

9. Jerica Coley, Florida International -1,099

20. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 1,026

As a bonus, here is where Clark stands among the top all-time men's and women's scorers:

Pete Maravich, LSU - 3,667

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy - 3,664 Kelsey Plum, Washington - 3,527

Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 3,402

Jackie Stiles, Missouri State - 3,393

Brittney Griner, Baylor - 3,283

Freeman Williams, Portland State - 3,249

Chris Clemons, Campbell - 3,225

Lionel Simmons, La Salle - 3,217

Alphonso Ford, Mississippi Valley State - 3,165



Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 3,114