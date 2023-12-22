Iowa star Caitlin Clark has already made college basketball history, but her journey is far from over. The senior guard still has much of the 2023-24 season remaining, and she is well on her way to breaking more records.
Last season, Clark put together historic statistics during the Women's NCAA Tournament, including the first-ever 40-point triple-double. The 2023 Naismith Player of the Year kept that momentum going into this season, breaking Iowa's all-time scoring record on Nov. 12 against Northern Iowa, which was her 103rd game as a Hawkeye.
On Dec. 8, Clark became just the 15th woman to reach 3,000 career points. She achieved the milestone by registering 35 points against Iowa State, marking her 41st 30-point game -- the most in NCAA basketball over the last 25 years. She also became the first Division I player to amass at least 3,000 points, 750 rebounds and 750 assists. Nine days after joining the 3,000-point club, Clark passed former Iowa State star Ashley Joens for ninth on the all-time scoring list with a 38-point performance against Cleveland State.
In her latest dazzling performance, against Loyola Chicago on Dec. 21, Clark moved into seventh on the all-time scoring list while recording a triple-double of 35 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. Only seven times in women's college basketball history has a player recorded a triple-double with at least 35 points, and Clark is responsible for three of those games.
Clark is climbing the all-time scoring list quite quickly as she is averaging over 30 points per game this season.
Next Iowa game: Saturday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. ET against Minnesota.
Here is where Clark ranks across the all-time statistical leaderboards as of Dec. 22:
Women's career points
- Kelsey Plum, Washington - 3,527
- Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 3,402
- Jackie Stiles, Missouri State - 3,393
- Brittney Griner, Baylor - 3,283
- Patricia Hoskins, Mississippi Valley State - 3,122
- Lorri Bauman, Drake - 3,115
- Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 3,114
- Jerica Coley, Florida International - 3,107
- Rachel Banham, Minnesota - 3,093
- Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 3,060
Women's career assists
- Suzie McConnell, Penn State - 1,307
- Andrea Nagy, Florida International - 1,165
- Courtney Vandersloot, Gonzaga - 1,118
- Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 1,091
- Tine Freil, Pacific - 1,088
- Niya Johnson, Baylor - 988
- Shanya Evans, Providence - 987
- Temeka Johnson, LSU - 945
- Ticha Penicheiro, Old Dominion - 939
- La'Terrica Dobbin, Northwestern State - 921
16. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 894
Women's triple-doubles
1. Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 26
2. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 13
3. Chastadie Barrs, Lamar - 9
T4. Suzie McConnell, Penn State - 7
T4. Louella Tomlinson, St. Mary's - 7
T5. Danielle Carson, Youngstown State - 6
T5. Nicole Powell, Stanford - 6
T5. Alyssa Thomas, Maryland - 6
T5. Samantha Logic, Iowa - 6
6. Joskeen Garner, Northwestern State - 5
Women's career points produced
(records since 2001-02 season)
- Kelsey Plum, Washington - 3,372
- Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 3,159
- Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 3,174
- Jerica Coley, Florida International - 2,994
- Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 2,941
- Rachel Banham, Minnesota - 2,900
- Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 2,899
- Brittney Griner, Baylor - 2,889
- Cierra Hooks, Ohio - 2,885
- Andrea Riley, Oklahoma State - 2,846
Women's career free throws made
(records since 2001-02 season)
- Kelsey Plum, Washington - 912
- Crystal Kelly, Western Kentucky - 885
- Brittney Griner, Baylor - 787
- Andrea Riley, Oklahoma State - 775
- Elena Delle Donne, Delaware - 773
- Alysha Clark, Middle Tennessee - 767
- Saadia Doyle, Howard - 750
- Jerica Coley, Florida International - 749
- Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 740
- Gabriela Marginean, Drexel - 684
15. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 655
Women's career field goals made
(records since 2001-02 season)
1. Brittney Griner, Baylor - 1,247
2. Maya Moore, UConn - 1,171
3. Jantel Lavender, Ohio State - 1,142
T4. Megan Gustafson, Iowa - 1,136
T4. Kelsey Plum, Washington - 1,136
5. Seimone Augustus, LSU - 1,134
6. Courtney Paris, Oklahoma - 1,125
7. Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 1,120
8. Chiney Ogwumike, Stanford - 1,100
9. Jerica Coley, Florida International -1,099
20. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 1,026
As a bonus, here is where Clark stands among the top all-time men's and women's scorers:
- Pete Maravich, LSU - 3,667
- Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy - 3,664
- Kelsey Plum, Washington - 3,527
- Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 3,402
- Jackie Stiles, Missouri State - 3,393
- Brittney Griner, Baylor - 3,283
- Freeman Williams, Portland State - 3,249
- Chris Clemons, Campbell - 3,225
- Lionel Simmons, La Salle - 3,217
- Alphonso Ford, Mississippi Valley State - 3,165
- Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 3,114