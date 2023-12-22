usatsi-22122387-168395753-lowres-1-1.jpg
USATSI

Iowa star Caitlin Clark has already made college basketball history, but her journey is far from over. The senior guard still has much of the 2023-24 season remaining, and she is well on her way to breaking more records. 

Last season, Clark put together historic statistics during the Women's NCAA Tournament, including the first-ever 40-point triple-double. The 2023 Naismith Player of the Year kept that momentum going into this season, breaking Iowa's all-time scoring record on Nov. 12 against Northern Iowa, which was her 103rd game as a Hawkeye. 

On Dec. 8, Clark became just the 15th woman to reach 3,000 career points. She achieved the milestone by registering 35 points against Iowa State, marking her 41st 30-point game -- the most in NCAA basketball over the last 25 years. She also became the first Division I player to amass at least 3,000 points, 750 rebounds and 750 assists. Nine days after joining the 3,000-point club, Clark passed former Iowa State star Ashley Joens for ninth on the all-time scoring list with a 38-point performance against Cleveland State. 

In her latest dazzling performance, against Loyola Chicago on Dec. 21, Clark moved into seventh on the all-time scoring list while recording a triple-double of 35 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. Only seven times in women's college basketball history has a player recorded a triple-double with at least 35 points, and Clark is responsible for three of those games.  

Clark is climbing the all-time scoring list quite quickly as she is averaging over 30 points per game this season.

Next Iowa game: Saturday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. ET against Minnesota.

Here is where Clark ranks across the all-time statistical leaderboards as of Dec. 22:

Women's career points

  1. Kelsey Plum, Washington - 3,527
  2. Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 3,402
  3. Jackie Stiles, Missouri State - 3,393
  4. Brittney Griner, Baylor - 3,283
  5. Patricia Hoskins, Mississippi Valley State - 3,122
  6. Lorri Bauman, Drake - 3,115
  7. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 3,114
  8. Jerica Coley, Florida International - 3,107
  9. Rachel Banham, Minnesota - 3,093
  10. Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 3,060

Women's career assists

  1. Suzie McConnell, Penn State - 1,307
  2. Andrea Nagy, Florida International - 1,165
  3. Courtney Vandersloot, Gonzaga - 1,118
  4. Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 1,091
  5. Tine Freil, Pacific - 1,088
  6. Niya Johnson, Baylor - 988
  7. Shanya Evans, Providence - 987
  8. Temeka Johnson, LSU - 945
  9. Ticha Penicheiro, Old Dominion - 939
  10. La'Terrica Dobbin, Northwestern State - 921

16. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 894

Women's triple-doubles

1. Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 26
2. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 13
3. Chastadie Barrs, Lamar - 9
T4. Suzie McConnell, Penn State - 7
T4. Louella Tomlinson, St. Mary's - 7
T5. Danielle Carson, Youngstown State - 6
T5. Nicole Powell, Stanford - 6
T5. Alyssa Thomas, Maryland - 6
T5. Samantha Logic, Iowa - 6
6. Joskeen Garner, Northwestern State - 5  

Women's career points produced 

(records since 2001-02 season)

  1. Kelsey Plum, Washington - 3,372
  2. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 3,159
  3. Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State  - 3,174
  4. Jerica Coley, Florida International - 2,994
  5. Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 2,941
  6. Rachel Banham, Minnesota - 2,900
  7. Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 2,899
  8. Brittney Griner, Baylor - 2,889
  9. Cierra Hooks, Ohio - 2,885
  10. Andrea Riley, Oklahoma State - 2,846

Women's career free throws made

(records since 2001-02 season)

  1. Kelsey Plum, Washington - 912
  2. Crystal Kelly, Western Kentucky - 885
  3. Brittney Griner, Baylor - 787
  4. Andrea Riley, Oklahoma State - 775
  5. Elena Delle Donne, Delaware - 773
  6. Alysha Clark, Middle Tennessee - 767
  7. Saadia Doyle, Howard - 750
  8. Jerica Coley, Florida International - 749
  9. Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 740
  10. Gabriela Marginean, Drexel - 684

15. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 655

Women's career field goals made

(records since 2001-02 season)

1. Brittney Griner, Baylor - 1,247
2. Maya Moore, UConn - 1,171
3. Jantel Lavender, Ohio State - 1,142
T4. Megan Gustafson, Iowa - 1,136
T4. Kelsey Plum, Washington - 1,136
5. Seimone Augustus, LSU - 1,134 
6. Courtney Paris, Oklahoma - 1,125
7. Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 1,120
8. Chiney Ogwumike, Stanford - 1,100
9. Jerica Coley, Florida International -1,099

20. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 1,026

As a bonus, here is where Clark stands among the top all-time men's and women's scorers:

  1. Pete Maravich, LSU - 3,667
  2. Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy - 3,664
  3. Kelsey Plum, Washington - 3,527
  4. Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 3,402
  5. Jackie Stiles, Missouri State - 3,393
  6. Brittney Griner, Baylor - 3,283
  7. Freeman Williams, Portland State - 3,249
  8. Chris Clemons, Campbell - 3,225
  9. Lionel Simmons, La Salle - 3,217
  10. Alphonso Ford, Mississippi Valley State - 3,165
    Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 3,114