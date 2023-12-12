gettyimages-1784913105-1-1.jpg
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark has already made college basketball history, but her journey is far from over. The senior still has much of the 2023-24 season remaining, and she is well on her way to breaking more records. 

Last season, Clark put together historic statistics during the Women's NCAA Tournament, including the first ever 40-point triple-double. The 2023 Naismith Player of the Year kept that momentum going into this season, breaking Iowa's all-time scoring record on Nov. 12 against Northern Iowa, which was her 103rd game as a Hawkeye.

On Dec. 8, Clark became just the 15th woman to reach 3,000 career points. She achieved the milestone by registering 35 points against Iowa State, marking her 41st 30-point game -- the most in NCAA basketball over the last 25 years. She also became the first Division I player to amass at least 3,000 points, 750 rebounds and 750 assists.

Clark is already one of the top 10 all-time leading scorers in NCAA history, and she is climbing the standings quite quickly as she is averaging almost 30 points per game this season.

Next Iowa game: Saturday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET against Cleveland State

Here is where Clark ranks across the all-time statistical leaderboards as of Dec. 10 (records since 2001-02 season):

Women's career points

  1. Kelsey Plum, Washington - 3,527
  2. Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 3,402
  3. Brittney Griner, Baylor - 3,283
  4. Jerica Coley, Florida International - 3,107
  5. Rachel Banham, Minnesota - 3,093
  6. Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 3,060
  7. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 3,041
  8. Elena Delle Donne, Delaware - 3,039
  9. Maya Moore, UConn - 3,036
  10. Maddy Siegrist, Villanova - 2,896

Women's career assists

  1. Courtney Vandersloot, Gonzaga - 1,118
  2. Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 1,091
  3. Niya Johnson, Baylor - 988
  4. Temeka Johnson, LSU - 945
  5. Yolanda Paige, West Virginia - 902
  6. Samantha Prahalis, Ohio State - 901
  7. Jackie Kemph, Saint Louis - 899
  8. Samantha Logic, Iowa - 898
  9. Jamierra Faulkner, Southern Mississippi - 883
  10. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 879

Women's career points produced

  1. Kelsey Plum, Washington - 3,372
  2. Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State  - 3,174
  3. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 3,130
  4. Jerica Coley, Florida International - 2,994
  5. Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 2,941
  6. Rachel Banham, Minnesota - 2900
  7. Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 2,899
  8. Brittney Griner, Baylor - 2,889
  9. Cierra Hooks, Ohio - 2,885
  10. Andrea Riley, Oklahoma State - 2,846

Women's career free throws made

  1. Kelsey Plum, Washington - 912
  2. Crystal Kelly, Western Kentucky - 885
  3. Brittney Griner, Baylor - 787
  4. Andrea Riley, Oklahoma State - 775
  5. Elena Delle Donne, Delaware - 773
  6. Alysha Clark, Middle Tennessee - 767
  7. Saadia Doyle, Howard - 750
  8. Jerica Coley, Florida International - 749
  9. Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 740
  10. Gabriela Marginean, Drexel - 684

15. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 645

Women's career field goals made

  1. Brittney Griner, Baylor - 1,247
  2. Maya Moore, UConn - 1,171
  3. Jantel Lavender, Ohio State - 1,142
  4. Megan Gustafson, Iowa - 1,136; Kelsey Plum, Washington - 1,136
  5. Seimone Augustus, LSU - 1,134
  6. Courtney Paris, Oklahoma - 1,125
  7. Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 1,120
  8. Chiney Ogwumike, Stanford - 1,100
  9. Jerica Coley, Florida International -1099

21. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 1,001

As a bonus, here is where Clark stands among the top all-time men's and women's scorers (men's records since 1947-48 season): 

1. Pete Maravich, LSU - 3,667
2. Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy - 3,664
3. Kelsey Plum, Washington - 3,527
3. Freeman Williams, Portland State - 3,249
4. Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 3,402
5. Brittney Griner, Baylor - 3,283
6. Chris Clemons, Campbell - 3,225
7. Lionel Simmons, La Salle - 3, 217
8. Alphonso Ford, Mississippi Valley State - 3,1665
9. Doug McDermott, Creighton - 3,150
10. Jerica Coley, Florida International - 3,107

    Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 3,041