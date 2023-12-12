Iowa guard Caitlin Clark has already made college basketball history, but her journey is far from over. The senior still has much of the 2023-24 season remaining, and she is well on her way to breaking more records.

Last season, Clark put together historic statistics during the Women's NCAA Tournament, including the first ever 40-point triple-double. The 2023 Naismith Player of the Year kept that momentum going into this season, breaking Iowa's all-time scoring record on Nov. 12 against Northern Iowa, which was her 103rd game as a Hawkeye.

On Dec. 8, Clark became just the 15th woman to reach 3,000 career points. She achieved the milestone by registering 35 points against Iowa State, marking her 41st 30-point game -- the most in NCAA basketball over the last 25 years. She also became the first Division I player to amass at least 3,000 points, 750 rebounds and 750 assists.

Clark is already one of the top 10 all-time leading scorers in NCAA history, and she is climbing the standings quite quickly as she is averaging almost 30 points per game this season.

Next Iowa game: Saturday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET against Cleveland State

Here is where Clark ranks across the all-time statistical leaderboards as of Dec. 10 (records since 2001-02 season):

Women's career points

Kelsey Plum, Washington - 3,527 Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 3,402

Brittney Griner, Baylor - 3,283 Jerica Coley, Florida International - 3,107 Rachel Banham, Minnesota - 3,093 Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 3,060 Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 3,041 Elena Delle Donne, Delaware - 3,039 Maya Moore, UConn - 3,036 Maddy Siegrist, Villanova - 2,896

Women's career assists

Courtney Vandersloot, Gonzaga - 1,118

Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 1,091 Niya Johnson, Baylor - 988 Temeka Johnson, LSU - 945 Yolanda Paige, West Virginia - 902 Samantha Prahalis, Ohio State - 901 Jackie Kemph, Saint Louis - 899 Samantha Logic, Iowa - 898 Jamierra Faulkner, Southern Mississippi - 883 Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 879

Women's career points produced

Kelsey Plum, Washington - 3,372 Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 3,174 Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 3,130 Jerica Coley, Florida International - 2,994 Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 2,941 Rachel Banham, Minnesota - 2900 Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 2,899 Brittney Griner, Baylor - 2,889 Cierra Hooks, Ohio - 2,885 Andrea Riley, Oklahoma State - 2,846

Women's career free throws made

Kelsey Plum, Washington - 912 Crystal Kelly, Western Kentucky - 885 Brittney Griner, Baylor - 787 Andrea Riley, Oklahoma State - 775 Elena Delle Donne, Delaware - 773 Alysha Clark, Middle Tennessee - 767 Saadia Doyle, Howard - 750 Jerica Coley, Florida International - 749 Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 740 Gabriela Marginean, Drexel - 684

15. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 645

Women's career field goals made

Brittney Griner, Baylor - 1,247 Maya Moore, UConn - 1,171 Jantel Lavender, Ohio State - 1,142 Megan Gustafson, Iowa - 1,136; Kelsey Plum, Washington - 1,136 Seimone Augustus, LSU - 1,134 Courtney Paris, Oklahoma - 1,125 Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 1,120 Chiney Ogwumike, Stanford - 1,100 Jerica Coley, Florida International -1099

21. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 1,001

Women's career field goals made

1. Brittney Griner, Baylor - 1,247

2. Maya Moore, UConn - 1,171

3. Jantel Lavender, Ohio State - 1,142

T4. Megan Gustafson, Iowa - 1,136

T4. Kelsey Plum, Washington - 1,136

6. Seimone Augustus, LSU - 1,134

7. Courtney Paris, Oklahoma - 1,125

8. Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 1,120

9. Chiney Ogwumike, Stanford - 1,100

10. Jerica Coley, Florida International -1099

21. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 1,001

As a bonus, here is where Clark stands among the top all-time men's and women's scorers (men's records since 1947-48 season):

1. Pete Maravich, LSU - 3,667

2. Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy - 3,664

3. Kelsey Plum, Washington - 3,527

3. Freeman Williams, Portland State - 3,249

4. Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 3,402

5. Brittney Griner, Baylor - 3,283

6. Chris Clemons, Campbell - 3,225

7. Lionel Simmons, La Salle - 3, 217

8. Alphonso Ford, Mississippi Valley State - 3,1665

9. Doug McDermott, Creighton - 3,150

10. Jerica Coley, Florida International - 3,107

Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 3,041