Iowa guard Caitlin Clark has already made college basketball history, but her journey is far from over. The senior still has much of the 2023-24 season remaining, and she is well on her way to breaking more records.
Last season, Clark put together historic statistics during the Women's NCAA Tournament, including the first ever 40-point triple-double. The 2023 Naismith Player of the Year kept that momentum going into this season, breaking Iowa's all-time scoring record on Nov. 12 against Northern Iowa, which was her 103rd game as a Hawkeye.
On Dec. 8, Clark became just the 15th woman to reach 3,000 career points. She achieved the milestone by registering 35 points against Iowa State, marking her 41st 30-point game -- the most in NCAA basketball over the last 25 years. She also became the first Division I player to amass at least 3,000 points, 750 rebounds and 750 assists.
Clark is already one of the top 10 all-time leading scorers in NCAA history, and she is climbing the standings quite quickly as she is averaging almost 30 points per game this season.
Next Iowa game: Saturday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET against Cleveland State
Here is where Clark ranks across the all-time statistical leaderboards as of Dec. 10 (records since 2001-02 season):
Women's career points
- Kelsey Plum, Washington - 3,527
- Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 3,402
- Brittney Griner, Baylor - 3,283
- Jerica Coley, Florida International - 3,107
- Rachel Banham, Minnesota - 3,093
- Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 3,060
- Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 3,041
- Elena Delle Donne, Delaware - 3,039
- Maya Moore, UConn - 3,036
- Maddy Siegrist, Villanova - 2,896
Women's career assists
- Courtney Vandersloot, Gonzaga - 1,118
- Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 1,091
- Niya Johnson, Baylor - 988
- Temeka Johnson, LSU - 945
- Yolanda Paige, West Virginia - 902
- Samantha Prahalis, Ohio State - 901
- Jackie Kemph, Saint Louis - 899
- Samantha Logic, Iowa - 898
- Jamierra Faulkner, Southern Mississippi - 883
- Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 879
Women's career points produced
- Kelsey Plum, Washington - 3,372
- Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 3,174
- Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 3,130
- Jerica Coley, Florida International - 2,994
- Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 2,941
- Rachel Banham, Minnesota - 2900
- Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 2,899
- Brittney Griner, Baylor - 2,889
- Cierra Hooks, Ohio - 2,885
- Andrea Riley, Oklahoma State - 2,846
Women's career free throws made
- Kelsey Plum, Washington - 912
- Crystal Kelly, Western Kentucky - 885
- Brittney Griner, Baylor - 787
- Andrea Riley, Oklahoma State - 775
- Elena Delle Donne, Delaware - 773
- Alysha Clark, Middle Tennessee - 767
- Saadia Doyle, Howard - 750
- Jerica Coley, Florida International - 749
- Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 740
- Gabriela Marginean, Drexel - 684
15. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 645
Women's career field goals made
- Brittney Griner, Baylor - 1,247
- Maya Moore, UConn - 1,171
- Jantel Lavender, Ohio State - 1,142
- Megan Gustafson, Iowa - 1,136; Kelsey Plum, Washington - 1,136
- Seimone Augustus, LSU - 1,134
- Courtney Paris, Oklahoma - 1,125
- Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 1,120
- Chiney Ogwumike, Stanford - 1,100
- Jerica Coley, Florida International -1099
21. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 1,001
As a bonus, here is where Clark stands among the top all-time men's and women's scorers (men's records since 1947-48 season):
1. Pete Maravich, LSU - 3,667
2. Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy - 3,664
3. Kelsey Plum, Washington - 3,527
3. Freeman Williams, Portland State - 3,249
4. Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 3,402
5. Brittney Griner, Baylor - 3,283
6. Chris Clemons, Campbell - 3,225
7. Lionel Simmons, La Salle - 3, 217
8. Alphonso Ford, Mississippi Valley State - 3,1665
9. Doug McDermott, Creighton - 3,150
10. Jerica Coley, Florida International - 3,107
- Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 3,041