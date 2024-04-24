For the second straight year, former Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark has been named the AAU Sullivan Award recipient. This is the first time an athlete has won the award more than once.

The award, which was announced at the New York Athletic Club, has been presented annually since 1930. It aims to recognize the most outstanding athlete at the collegiate, Olympic or other amateur level in the United States based on athletic excellence, as well as leadership, citizenship, character, and sportsmanship on and off the field.

"The AAU Sullivan Award is an incredible honor. I have been inspired by so many athletes that came before me and I hope I can be that same inspiration for the next generation to follow their dreams," Clark said. "I want to congratulate the other finalists and thank all of those who voted for me."

Before being selected by the Indiana Fever with the top overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark concluded her college career as the all-time Division I leading scorer with 3,951 career points. She also became the first Division I athlete to register 3,600+ points, 1,000+ assists and 850+ rebounds.

Clark, known for her ability to shoot from deep, led the nation in scoring three different seasons. In her 2023-24 senior campaign, the Des Moines, Iowa native averaged 31.6 points per game and tallied 346 assists, helping the Hawkeyes reach the national championship game in back-to-back seasons.

"Caitlin has accomplished something no other athlete has done by being a two-time AAU Sullivan Award winner, and we couldn't be prouder," said AAU president Jo Mirza. "Beyond the court, her impact on women's basketball and women's sports in general cannot be overstated. She's an incredible role model for our AAU athletes."

Before Clark won the AAU Sullivan Award last year, the only other Hawkeye to win it was wrestler Spencer Lee in 2019. Other previous winners include Michael Phelps, Peyton Manning, Breanna Stewart, Simone Biles and Michelle Kwan.