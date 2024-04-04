Iowa star Caitlin Clark is concluding her collegiate career in impressive fashion. Clark is adding another award to her mantle as she was named the Associated Press Player of the Year for women's basketball.

Clark received 35 votes from the 36-member panel of national media members. Stanford senior forward Cameron Brink received the other vote.

This marks the second consecutive year Clark has received the honor. She becomes the sixth player in women's college basketball history to win the award on multiple occasions and just the fifth to do it in back-to-back seasons.

"I think that's the best part about what I get to do. I grew up having those role models and aspiring to be where I am today," Clark said after receiving the honor. "It's super special to see your impact not only in the state of Iowa but across the country. ... To be able to have that impact on the next generation is really special, and you just hope to dream and aspire to be like you one day and chase after all their dreams."

The Iowa star led the nation in scoring with 32.0 points per game and powered the Hawkeyes to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and a Big Ten Tournament title. She became the all-time leading scorer in all of NCAA Division I basketball this season as she passed Kelsey Plum and Pete Maravich.

Clark helped Iowa defeat No. 3 seed LSU to advance to the Final Four on Monday. Iowa will face No. 3 seed UConn in the Final Four on Friday for the right to play in the national title game.