INDIANAPOLIS -- The ending of the women's national semifinal game between UConn and South Carolina on Friday in Phoenix has captured the attention of many top people in the basketball world, including former WNBA star Candace Parker. Parker was officially announced as a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's class of 2026 on Saturday ahead of the men's Final Four in Indianapolis.

Parker, who has history with UConn coach Geno Auriemma dating back to her time as a player in the WNBA, was asked about the heated confrontation between Auriemma and South Carolina coach Dawn Staley in the waning moments of the Gamecocks' upset win over the Huskies.

"In time, you see people's colors over and over again," Parker said. "And there can be a separation of time with that, but the colors always come to light. I think colors were shown yesterday on both sides, right? However you want to take that."

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In 2016, Parker was left off the 12-player roster for Team USA in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. The team was selected by the USA Basketball women's national team player selection committee, with Auriemma serving as the coach. Parker opened up about being left off the team in an interview back in 2021, admitting that she and Auriemma "don't like each other." She believes it was their relationship -- not her performance -- that led to her being left off the roster. Parker played for Auriemma on the 2012 Olympic team that won gold in London.

In the aftermath of the incident with Staley, Auriemma issued an apology on Saturday.

"There's no excuse for how I handled the end of the game vs. South Carolina," Auriemma said in a statement. "It's unlike what I do and what our standard is here at Connecticut. I want to apologize to the staff and the team at South Carolina. It was uncalled for in how I reacted. The story should be how well South Carolina played, and I don't want my actions to detract from that. I've had a great relationship with their staff, and I sincerely want to apologize to them."

Ahead of South Carolina's national championship game vs. UCLA, Staley declined to comment when asked if Auriemma had reached out to her or if she had a response to his apology. She did admit it was "a little disheartening" that this ordeal has taken attention away from her team's on-court accomplishments.

"Yeah, that's a little disheartening. At the same time, this is sports. Sometimes things like this happen," Staley said. "That's why I'm just going to continue to focus on our team and their ability to advance in this tournament and hopefully win another national championship."