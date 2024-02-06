Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be a little busy on Sunday competing in the Super Bowl, but he is excited for Iowa star Caitlin Clark potentially making history on the same day. Clark is only 66 points away from breaking the all-time women's college basketball record, which could happen when the Hawkeyes take on Nebraska.

"I don't know if I'll get to see it, but she is just a tremendous player and tremendous person. I've met with her and talked. You can tell she loves the game," Mahomes said during a Super Bowl press conference on Tuesday. "She loves playing at Iowa and is going to be one of the best women's basketball, one of the best college basketball players to ever play, and then go to the WNBA and dominate there as well."

Clark is currently No. 2 on the all-time women's college basketball scoring list with 3,462 career points. During her most recent game on Feb. 3, she registered 38 points and 12 assists to lift her team to a 93-85 victory against Maryland. That became her 51st career game with at least 30 points.

Mahomes, already a two-time Super Bowl champion, enjoys watching Clark on the court but he jokingly said he would never play against her.

"Hopefully I never have to play her one-on-one because she'll for sure be getting buckets on me," he said.

Clark is a long-time Chiefs fan and in an interview shared by Kansas City last year, she compared the way the Chiefs play to her own game.

"I think it's kind of similar to how I play, offensive power. It's exciting," she said. "It's not usually what you see on the football field, it's just so many different exciting plays and that's kind of how I play basketball too. I think that's why I'm kind of drawn to it in a way."

Although she has a game of her own that day, it seems Clark will still be able to watch Mahomes and the Chiefs compete against the San Francisco 49ers. Iowa plays at 1 p.m. ET, while the Chiefs don't play until 6:30 p.m. on CBS.