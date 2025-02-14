With just two weeks remaining until March, the top 10 matchup between South Carolina and UConn could not come at a better time. Both teams have bounced back from losses earlier this month, but both coaches see this specific game as the perfect test for their squads.

South Carolina has won the four most recent meetings, but UConn leads their series 9-5 since 2007. This is a must-watch matchup every season because of the history behind both programs. South Carolina is considered a budding dynasty under Dawn Staley with three national titles since 2017. Meanwhile, Geno Auriemma turned UConn into the original dynasty as the winningest program in college basketball with 11 national titles.

"I think we built our program based on the standard. UConn is [and] was the standard in our sport," Staley said during Carolina Calls this week. "If you play them long enough, you'll figure out some nuances to help you win. If you can beat UConn, you can beat anybody."

Although conference play is well underway, the Gamecocks are taking a break from SEC competition to face the Huskies, who dominate the Big East. This will be the 12th consecutive season the teams face each other, and Staley explained why it is important to try to schedule UConn every year.

"That's what we were just kind of measuring ourselves up against every year," Staley said. "We took those lopsided losses, 30-point losses, 20-point losses, 12-point losses. Then we get to a place where now we're winning."

The Huskies had an eight-game winning streak over the Gamecocks from 2007 until 2019. Auriemma said that although their games seemed one-sided for a while, South Carolina getting better "makes the game compelling" and a good test for his Huskies.

"I mean, you play these games for a reason, right?," he said this week. "You play because they're high-profile games. You know you're going to get tested.

"I don't think if South Carolina beats us they're going to get t-shirts with the score printed on it. I think they have bigger fish to fry than beating UConn. But I enjoy the game, I enjoy the competition. And it's hard as hell to win down there."

The game is set for Sunday, Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. ET. It will be available on ABC.