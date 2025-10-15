South Carolina is entering the 2025-26 season as the national champion runner-up and the No. 2 team in the nation, but the Gamecocks are having to adjust after losing star forward Chloe Kitts to a torn ACL. Although it is a significant loss, coach Dawn Staley said the team still feels confident moving forward without her.

"It's not like we're going to ask someone to be Chloe because that's impossible," Staley said at the SEC media day on Tuesday. "But we're unafraid to go into the season without Chloe. We're not going to skip a beat. Our players know that anytime we sustain any kind of injury, we believe in the system that we put together. We believe in the players we've assembled.

"...We'll figure out a way and we'll make adjustments. I'm somewhat glad it happened at this time when you don't have to make adjustments midseason. You go with who is healthy to go."

Kitts has been a key part of South Carolina's back-to-back championship appearances. She started 38 games last year while averaging 10.2 points and a team-best 7.7 rebounds per game. Her veteran leadership will still be valuable from the sideline, but her teammates roles will have to change without her on the court.

Florida State transfer Ta'Niya Latson has been the most talked-about addition to the roster since she led the nation in scoring last year. However, former Mississippi State center Madina Okot will also play an important role in the frontcourt with Kitts out and forward Ashlyn Watkins taking this season off to work on her personal life. Last season with the Bulldogs, Okot averaged 11.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks in the 34 games she started.

Meanwhile, forward Joyce Edwards had a strong freshman season coming off the bench. She led the Gamecocks in scoring with 12.7 points per contest and was the third most consistent rebounder behind Kitts and Watkins.

"Joyce is probably going to take the brunt of it because she just has more playing experience under us, but the same conversations I'm having with Joyce, with or without Chloe, I'm having," Staley said.

Staley's rosters typically have depth and don't rely on one particular player. In this particular area, the coach pointed out that sophomore Adhel Tac is "much improved" and senior Maryam Dauda is playing "extremely well."

"I just really need them to be themselves," Staley said of her players.

The Gamecocks will tip off their 2025-26 season on Nov. 3 against Grand Canyon.