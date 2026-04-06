PHOENIX -- For the second year in a row, Dawn Staley sat at the podium after the national championship game and attempted to explain the unexplainable.

"We just didn't have it today," she said. "We tried, but we just didn't have it today. They were the better team today. Congratulations to them."

On Sunday afternoon at the Mortgage Matchup Center, Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks were run off the court by the UCLA Bruins, losing 79-51 in the 2026 NCAA Women's Tournament national championship game. Last year, they fell to UConn at the same point, 82-59. Those are uncharacteristic performances on the game's biggest stage for one of the best programs in the sport.

The loss to UCLA was particularly brutal -- it was the third-largest loss in the title game in tournament history. It was an anti-climactic end to a turbulent weekend for Staley, a weekend that didn't end the way she wanted but that grew her legacy in more ways than one. Despite her disappointment, she seemed to grasp the bigger picture.

"I mean, it's great. We got a chance to play on the last day of college women's basketball, a season of a lot of great basketball, great talent, great coaching," Staley said. "Just great viewership. I mean, when you're in this position, you don't win all of 'em. There are too many great teams out here, too many great players and coaches that decrease your chances of winning national championships.

"To get here is hard. To win here is harder, right? We just have to keep getting here and make adjustments when we don't win. Obviously, we got smacked today. We got to figure out how we smack back and put ourselves in the position where we're hoisting the trophy at the end of the day."

Staley has been an expert at "getting here," especially this decade. She won her first title in 2017. Since 2021, South Carolina has made it to six straight Final Fours and four out of the last five national championship games, including past three in a row. Staley's Gamecocks cut down the nets in 2022 and 2024. That level of success is almost impossible to sustain, but Staley has found a way.

Largest defeats in women's national title game history

Year Team (Seed) Opponent (Seed) Lost By 2013 Louisville (5) UConn (1) 33 2016 Syracuse (4) UConn (1) 31 2026 South Carolina (1) UCLA (1) 28 2025 South Carolina (1) UConn (2) 23 1987 Louisiana Tech (1) Tennessee (2) 23

This Final Four might be most remembered for the game that South Carolina won, a 62-48 victory over UConn. South Carolina put on a defensive and coaching masterclass to end UConn's perfect season, but the game was overshadowed by UConn head coach Geno Auriemma's bizarre meltdown over what he perceived as a pregame handshake snub. It was something that made him so angry that he didn't participate in the customary postgame handshake line.

Staley was understandably furious in the moment on Friday night when Auriemma angrily approached her as the clock was winding down -- she was caught on camera telling her staff on the sidelines that she would "beat his ass"-- but has worked hard for the last 36 hours to not let that exchange or the firestorm it caused be a distraction to the team or the championship game.

She echoed this on Sunday after the loss, downplaying its impact on her weekend and insisting "there weren't any distractions that caused us to lose this basketball game."

On Saturday, Auriemma issued an apology for his behavior, but didn't mention Staley by name. Rebecca Lobo said on ESPN during the championship broadcast that she knew Auriemma had reached out to Staley personally. Staley was asked about that report during the press conference.

"It really is a Geno question. I haven't heard from Geno, so... I have not. I got 800 text messages. I don't know if he texted or not," she said. "This is UCLA's day, right? Let's keep it UCLA, them winning the national championship. Again, I will address all of that at another time, just not this weekend. We're not going to damper UCLA's day with it. We talk about South Carolina, us losing, talk about UCLA winning the national championship, what's great about our game today."

It was a classy way to handle an ugly situation that threw her a major curveball under the sport's harshest spotlight. That will be part of her legacy, too.

Staley's attention will immediately go to the transfer portal. She has a good start -- leading scorer Joyce Edwards will be back and Tessa Johnson, Agot Makeer, Alicia Tournebize and other key pieces should be joining her. She has the fourth-ranked recruiting class in the country coming to campus this summer, including top recruit Jerzy Robinson. And she said on Sunday that she's going to be looking for athletic guards in the portal, which officially opens on Monday.

This Final Four didn't go to plan. But Staley still got to display her coaching prowess and character. And, on her way out of town, her final word was about the respect she had for her opponent, UCLA head coach Cori Close.

"I'm always happy for people that worked hard in this game, who are really quality people. I want good things to happen for them," she said. "Cori is one of those people who really works at making our game better. Not just UCLA, but our entire game. She's always speaking out, uplifting our game in so many areas that it's hard to continue to do that while maintaining the job that you have to do every day. But she finds the time.

"Although we didn't win, I can swallow it because we lost to a really good human being and a good team that represent women's basketball well.