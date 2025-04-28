Dawn Staley has transformed the South Carolina women's basketball program into one of the best in the country over her 17 seasons as head coach. The Gamecocks have made the NCAA Tournament in 14 consecutive seasons, made seven Final Fours and won three national championships under Staley's guidance.

On Wednesday, April 30, Staley will be honored for her work leading the Gamecocks by the City of Columbia when they put up a statue of the iconic coach. The statue won't just be a tribute to her work in turning South Carolina into a powerhouse on the court, but also for her impact off the court and in the Columbia community.

The City of Columbia, in partnership with the Statues for Equality and generous community partners, is proud to unveil a statue honoring the legendary Dawn Staley, an icon whose impact reaches far beyond the basketball court. This tribute celebrates not only her championship legacy as a coach and player, but also her unwavering commitment to leadership, community empowerment, and uplifting future generations. Dawn Staley's influence continues to inspire both on and off the court, and this statue stands as a lasting symbol of excellence, resilience, and pride for Columbia and the entire state of South Carolina.

The statue, which was commissioned in 2023, will be unveiled at a 4:00 p.m. ET ceremony, but rather than being outside Colonial Life Arena where the Gamecocks play, it will instead by on the corner of Senate St. and Lincoln St. outside the university's Pastides Alumni Center. That is by the request of Staley, per The State, who wants the area outside the arena to be reserved for her players -- A'ja Wilson is immortalized outside Colonial Life with a statue currently.

Staley's statue was originally planned to be across the street from the South Carolina State House, but was moved to this location closer to where the Gamecocks play.

We'll find out Wednesday if the statue has Staley in some Louis Vuitton as she frequently wears on the sidelines.