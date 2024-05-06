Former North Carolina star Deja Kelly has committed to the Oregon Ducks, she announced Monday. Kelly was a three-time first-team All-ACC selection with the Tar Heels, and she leaves Chapel Hill as the program's eighth-leading scorer all-time (1,851 career points).

A 5-foot-8 guard, Kelly has one year of eligibility remaining and averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists as a senior last season. Kelly was ranked No. 10 on 247Sports' women's basketball transfer portal rankings.

Kelly will be joining the Ducks in their first season in the Big Ten, a conference move occurring amid 10 teams leaving the Pac-12.

When she initially entered the transfer portal in April, Kelly said she would consider returning to North Carolina. However, last week Kelly announced she felt it was time for her to start a new chapter.

"I believe it is time to move on, but please know Chapel Hill will always and forever be my home," Kelly said.

North Carolina has made five consecutive NCAA Women's Tournament appearances, and Kelly was a key part of the Tar Heels' Sweet 16 run in 2022. This past season, UNC went 20-13 and reached the second round of the Big Dance, where they fell to eventual champion South Carolina.

Kelly will play a significant role with the Ducks, who went 11-21 in 2023-24 and missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year. Grace VanSlooten led last season's Oregon squad, but she won't be returning to Eugene as she transferred to Michigan State. Chance Gray, the team's second-leading scorer a season ago, transferred to Ohio State.