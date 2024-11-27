Oregon has benefited greatly from Deja Kelly's decision to play another year at the NCAA level, and she is making the most out of the opportunity in more than one way.

The Ducks have been on a bit of a slump the past few years and have missed two consecutive NCAA Tournaments. However, they are ranked No. 21 in the AP top 25 poll this week, and Kelly -- who transferred over the offseason after a three-time first-team All-ACC career at North Carolina -- has been a key component for their success early this season.

"When she entered the portal, she wanted to play her fifth year. She didn't feel like she was quite ready for the WNBA, which is her goal and her passion," Oregon coach Kelly Graves told CBS Sports. "In our position, it was kind of a no-brainer. We were excited about it, jumped on it as quick as we could."

Graves describes Kelly as "the whole package," and that goes beyond her impact on the court. Kelly has been trying her hand at sideline reporting, which played a role in her decision to join the Ducks.

"When I was speaking with the coaching staff and just talking details about me coming here, I asked them kind of what that would look like, if they have connections with the Big Ten," Kelly said. "I know everything was new. I didn't think it would get me actually doing sideline."

Kelly got her first gig on Nov. 4 for Oregon men's basketball game against UC Riverside. It was an opportunity that arose last minute, and Kelly actually had her own game to play earlier that day.

"It was so nerve-wracking. I was so looking forward to it, though," said Kelly, who tallied 10 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in a 93-63 win over Cal Baptist hours before calling the men's game. "That was my first time having to prep for a game, have my notes written out, have my keys for the game ready. And of course, I'm trying to do my notes before my game."

It's a lot to balance, but Graves said Kelly's budding broadcasting career doesn't seem to be affecting her on-court production.

"I've never seen her tired at practice, so it's not like it's taking too much out of her," Graves said. "She blows me away with her ability to just manage this kind of lifestyle."

While this is her first season trying her hand at broadcasting while playing, Kelly is not exactly new to the media world because she has had opportunities to shadow reporters at the NBA Draft and NBA Summer League.

"There's this narrative that women have to work a little harder," Kelly said. "And me being a Black woman, I think that is something that pushes me to want to do all these different things. Just seeing that the ball is going to stop bouncing at some point for me. Whenever that is, I don't know, but I want to be prepared for that.

"... Knowing that I can have all these different sides to Deja and I don't have to be put in one single box, think think that's something that is definitely motivation and can keep me going, for sure."