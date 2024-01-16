January has been an exciting month in women's college basketball with plenty of upsets and some extremely competitive games. No. 1 South Carolina is officially the last undefeated team standing, and it's not hard to see why as it has a deep roster that has performed well on both ends of the court.

Dawn Staley's Gamecocks got a special treat ahead of their game against Kentucky on Monday. Vice President Kamala Harris visited the team and praised their excellence on and off the court, as well as Staley's leadership. It seems as if sophomore forward Ashlyn Watkins was extra motivated, as she got Colonial Life Arena rocking with a dunk that night.

UCLA had also been undefeated up until Sunday, when USC had its revenge game and beat the Bruins at the Galen Center. The Pac-12 is loaded this season, and both Los Angeles teams will continue to be tested as they have to face No. 3 Colorado this week. The Buffaloes started the 2023-24 campaign by upsetting the defending national champion, LSU, and they've been carrying that same energy throughout the season.

Speaking of LSU, the No. 7-ranked team last week: Kim Mulkey's team suffered its second loss of the season at the hands of Auburn. That was Auburn coach Johnnie Harris' second win against a top-10 opponent, and it happened in front of the largest women's basketball crowd ever at Neville Arena.

Here are some of the biggest moments and storylines from the past week, and as well as the top games to watch over the coming days.

Bucket of the week: Ashlyn Watkins, South Carolina

As a freshman last year, Watkins became the only player in South Carolina women's basketball history, and only the ninth player in NCAA Division I women's college basketball history, to dunk.

Watkins did it again Monday against Kentucky after a steal, and she got a standing ovation from the crowd.

Assist of the week: Deja Kelly, North Carolina

This just shows how much chemistry Kelly and Alyssa Ustby share. It was a perfectly accurate pass that Ustby caught in midair to gave us one of the coolest highlights of the week.

Kelly recorded a season-high 27 points in the Tar Heels' 81-68 win over Virginia on Sunday, while Ustby added 17 points and 12 rebounds -- her eighth double-double of the season and 30th of her career.

Stop of the week: JaMya Mingo-Young, Auburn

Auburn upset defending national champion LSU 67-62 on Sunday, snapping what was the longest winning streak in the country. Auburn had a two-point lead late in the game, and Mingo-Young came in clutch with a steal against a driving Angel Reese while also drawing a foul with 10 seconds remaining. LSU was not able to complete a comeback and Auburn pulled off the win in front of 7,720 fans.

Game of the week: No. 21 Florida State vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech

Florida State had back-to-back wins over top-20 opponents this past week, and one of those was an exciting 89-81 win over Virginia Tech. The Hokies fell behind early, 27-19, after the first quarter, but they managed to rally back and gain a 46-40 advantage at halftime.

Virginia Tech led by as many as eight points in the third quarter, but Florida State cut to the deficit to one with 18 seconds left in the quarter. Sara Bejedi hit a 3-pointer to give the Seminoles the lead 10 seconds into the fourth, and her team didn't fall behind after that. The fifth-year guard finished the night with a career-high 31 points and earned the ACC and Naismith Player of the Week honors. Sunday's game was the third straight in which Bejedi hit five 3-pointers.

Biggest storylines

South Carolina remains undefeated, gets visit from Kamala Harris

Dawn Staley's high standards have helped her team be dominant all season. After the Gamecocks got a 19-point victory over Mississippi State, she gave them a deep talk about discipline since they didn't play the entire 40 minutes like the top team in the nation.

It seems as as if the talk worked because the Gamecocks made a statement with a 98-36 win against Kentucky on Monday. They held the Wildcats to just 24.6% shooting and only two points over the final 10 minutes.

The Gamecocks did get a little extra inspiration earlier that day, as Vice President Kamala Harris visited the team.

"Talk about someone that inspires, right?" Harris said, referring to Staley. "Through the role model that you are, and what you do to remind our young leaders that they have it in them. Sometimes it just takes somebody who just reminds us that we can do anything."

JuJu Watkins breaks Pac-12 record



The USC freshman earned her ninth Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honor, the most by any player, after helping her team upset then-No. 2 UCLA on Sunday with her sixth 30-point performance of the season.

Also, this block and save deserve to be highlighted.

Geno Auriemma discusses coaching in the NIL era

The UConn coach opened up about coaching at a time in which the transfer portal is constantly busy and NIL money impacts players' decisions. He spoke about the topic Saturday after his team's 92-49 win against St. John's -- a team that only had four returning players this season.

"I'm somewhat fortunate where I am," Auriemma said "The average coach out there who's not where I am, you can't do your job anymore. … How do you coach in an environment where the players feel like they owe you nothing?"

Tara VanDerveer on track to become winningest coach

The Stanford coach needs just one more win to tie former Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski's record of 1,202 victories. That could happen Friday, Jan. 19 when the Cardinal host Oregon.

Games to watch:

(all times Eastern)

No. 5 UCLA at No. 3 Colorado | Friday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m. | Pac-12 Network: The Bruins are coming off their first loss of the season at the hands of crosstown rival USC. The Pac-12 conference is tough, and the journey is not getting easier for UCLA as it will have to face Colorado on the road. The Buffaloes are coming off a 71-59 win over No. 8 Stanford.

No. 2 Iowa at No. 18 Ohio State | Sunday, Jan. 21, 12 p.m. | Peacock/NBC: The Hawkeyes jumped to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll this week after a 84-57 win over then-No. 14 Indiana. The Iowa offense relies heavily on Caitlin Clark, but more players are starting to share the responsibility, which is making the team stronger. Since 1999, Ohio State has a 22-14 advantage over Iowa, but the Buckeyes have lost the last two encounters. Iowa will have to be careful with the ball as Ohio State is forcing over 21 turnovers per game.

No. 13 Louisville at No. 23 North Carolina | Sunday, Jan. 21, 2 p.m. | ACC Network: Louisville is on a five-game winning streak and has been steadily climbing the AP Top 25 poll. North Carolina suffered a 70-62 loss to Florida State last week, but the Tar Heels showed a lot of fight after falling into a 21-point deficit, and their comeback effort got as close as three points. Earlier this month, North Carolina got a solid road win over Notre Dame.

No. 6 USC vs. No. 3 Colorado | Sunday, Jan. 21, 3 p.m. | Pac-12 Network: USC is riding high after handing then-No. 2 UCLA its first loss of the season Sunday. Freshman JuJu Watkins has been incredible for Lindsay Gottlieb's squad with 26.5 points per game, but she and the rest of the Trojans will have a huge test against Colorado. The Buffaloes have four players averaging double figures and move the ball extremely well, as they're No. 4 nationally in assists with over 20 dimes per contest.