Buzzer-beaters and broken records seem to be a weekly occurrence in women's college basketball this season, and that trend continued this week. While this was a relatively calm week in terms of movement in the AP Top 25 poll, it was still a lot of fun.

Iowa star Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA women's basketball scoring record with an outstanding 49-point performance against Michigan. There has been a lot of buzz around Clark this season, which is great for the sport right now but has also helped shine a light on women's basketball pioneers such as Lynette Woodard, who would be the record holder today if the NCAA recognized women's basketball stats from the late 1970s and early 80s.

Meanwhile, UConn coach Geno Auriemma passed former Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski for No. 2 on the all-time wins list -- right behind Stanford women's basketball coach Tara VanDerveer. Speaking of the Huskies, they got great news this past week as star guard Paige Bueckers announced she will be coming back next season.

Here are some of the top moments from the past week, as well as some of the main storylines and games to watch over the coming days.

Bucket of the week: Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Clark broke Kelsey Plum's scoring record Thursday during the Hawkeyes' 106-89 win over Michigan. It took her only 2:12 into the game to reach the historic moment, and she did it in the most Caitlin Clark way.

"Ya'll knew I was gonna shoot a logo 3 for the record, come on now" Clark said.

Assist of the week: MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina

The freshman is constantly giving us highlights with her scoring, but this past week Fulwiley also reminded us she can create offense in different ways. Check out this spin move into an assist to Ashlyn Watkins during South Carolina's 70-56 win over Georgia.

Stop of the week: JuJu Watkins, USC

Watkins is one of the top scorers in the nation at 28 points per game, but she can also get things done defensively. The freshman guard is 6-foot-2, yet she had no problem blocking a shot from Oregon junior center Phillipina Kyei, who stands tall at 6-foot-8.

The Trojans went on to win 88-51, and Watkins led all scorers with a 33-point performance to mark her 10th 30-point game.

Game of the week: UCLA vs. Oregon State

Despite the loss to USC on Sunday, it's pretty clear the Beavers are one of the hottest teams in the nation right now. One of Oregon State's most memorable moments will for sure be the ending to its game against UCLA last Friday.

There were a total of 15 lead changes throughout the game, and four of those happened in the final seven seconds. Talia von Oelhoffen beat the clock to win it for Oregon State with a 3-pointer following an inbound pass from Lily Hansford.

Here's the finish in its glorious entirety.

Caitlin Clark breaks scoring record

The Iowa star registered a career-high 49 points against Michigan to officially pass Kelsey Plum's NCAA women's record of 3,527 points. That was Clark's 12th career game with at least 40 points.

Clark currently sits at 3,569 career points, and only four games remain in the regular season before the Big Ten tournament and NCAA Tournament. She is averaging well over 30 points per game, which means she is on track to also pass the overall NCAA record of 3,667 career points set by Pete Maravich at LSU.

Paige Bueckers returning to UConn

The UConn star let everyone know she has some unfinished business no matter how this season ends for the Huskies. Bueckers, who missed the entire 2022-23 campaign because of a torn ACL, announced on senior night she will be returning next season.

Geno Auriemma passes Coach K

Before this season, former Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewksi was the all-time winningest NCAA basketball coach with 1,202 career wins. Stanford women's basketball coach Tara VanDerveer passed him in January, and UConn's Geno Auriemma did so as well on Monday as the Huskies claimed a 73-53 win against Creighton.

Games to watch

(all times Eastern)

No. 22 West Virginia vs. No. 10 Kansas State | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m. | Big 12 Network/ESPN+

West Virginia is very much a team that is peaking a the right time as it's won nine of the last 10 games. Meanwhile, Kansas State has had a shaky time navigating with star center Ayoka Lee in an out of the lineup due to injuries. Both of these teams, and Texas, are currently tied for second in the Big 12 standings.

No. 4 Iowa vs. No. 14 Indiana | Thursday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m. | Peacock

The Hawkeyes were upset by Nebraska on Feb. 11, but they bounced back with a dominant 106-89 win over Michigan on Thursday, when Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA women's scoring record. Iowa will try to keep the momentum going as it takes on Indiana, a team having a solid season despite a shocking 86-66 loss to Illinois on Monday. These teams also met on Jan. 13, and Iowa won that one at home, 84-57.

No. 18 Utah vs. No. 12 UCLA | Thursday, Feb. 22, 9:30 p.m. | ESPN

There is no conference more entertaining right now than the Pac-12, and these two teams are proof of that. Utah took down the Bruins 94-81 in an overtime battle in January, and Cori Close's squad will be looking for revenge. UCLA was the No. 2 team in the country for a while this season, but conference play has every team on its toes. Utah is coming off an exciting 77-76 win over Colorado thanks to a buzzer-beater by Dasia Young.

No. 11 Colorado vs. No. 7 USC | Friday, Feb. 23, 10 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

These teams' matchup on Jan. 21 came down to the wire, but the Buffaloes won that one at home, 63-59. Quay Miller and Jaylyn Sherrod led Colorado by combining for 36 points. The Trojans will try to split the series and use the momentum they built along their six-game winning streak. Freshman JuJu Watkins has been outstanding and just swept Pac-12 weekly honors for the third time. She recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds in USC's 58-50 win over Oregon State, but Watkins is not the only one to keep an eye on. Rayah Marshall also had a double-double with 11 points and 17 rebounds.

No. 24 Baylor vs. No. 22 West Virginia | Saturday, Feb. 24, 2 p.m. | Big 12 Network/ESPN+

As previously stated, West Virginia has been heating up, so this will not be an easy challenge for the Bears. Baylor won their first meeting of the season, 65-58, on Feb. 10, but the Bears have been struggling to find a rhythm as they haven't won two consecutive games since early January.

No. 18 Utah vs. USC | Sunday, Feb. 25, 3 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

The Utes took care of both Los Angeles teams in January, and that's their goal again this week. In their first meeting with the Trojans on Jan. 19, Utah pulled off a 78-58 upset with Alissa Pili putting together an impressive 37-point performance by going 13-of-16 from the field. However, sweeping won't be easy, especially at the Galen Center, where the Trojans have only lost one game this season.