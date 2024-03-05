The 2023-24 women's college basketball regular season is finally wrapping up, and now teams are preparing for their respective conference tournaments. South Carolina will enter the SEC Tournament with all the momentum that comes with being the only team to finish the regular season undefeated.

While the Gamecocks are entering the postseason with a perfect record for a second straight year, other teams have been through some tough battles. A few upsets took place this week, including Oklahoma beating then-No. 3 Texas 71-70 on Feb. 28.

Making headlines yet again this week is Iowa's Caitlin Clark, who became the all-time leading scorer in Division I basketball history during Sunday's game against Ohio State. That was her last regular-season game as she recently announced her plans to declare for the 2024 WBNA Draft.

Here are some of the best moments from many teams' final week of the regular season, as well as some of the top storylines and dates to know for the upcoming conference tournaments.

Bucket of the week: Holly Kersgieter, Kansas

Kansas upset then-No. 20 Oklahoma on Saturday by a score of 83-74. Four Jayhawks scored in double figures, including Kersgieter, who recorded a season-high 26 points while going 11-of-16 from the field. Kersgieter was on fire all game, and no shot exemplifies that better this insane left-hander.

Assist of the week: Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Hidalgo has excellent court vision, which she showed yet again with this bullet of a pass to a cutting Sonia Citron. The star freshman is not only one of the top scorers in the nation and an elite defender, but she also ranks top 25 nationally in assists per game with 5.4.

Stop of the week: Honesty Scott-Grayson, Auburn

Auburn's game against Florida on March 3 was a close one, and Scott-Grayson found her self at the charity stripe with 6.2 seconds remaining and her team leading by two points. She made the first free throw but missed the second, opening the possibility of Florida tying the game.

However, Scott-Grayson took matters into her own hands, literally, as she raced back down the floor to block Florida's game-tying field goal attempt. Auburn walked away with a 77-74 win thanks in part to Scott-Grayson's late defensive effort.

Game of the week: No. 20 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Texas

The Sooners earned their second consecutive Big 12 regular-season title after collecting a 71-70 win over the Longhorns on Feb. 28.

Texas got off to a dominant start and ended the first quarter with a 21-10 lead. The Longhorns led for most of the game, but the Sooners kept fighting. Down 70-68 with less than 10 seconds remaining, Oklahoma's Skylar Vann grabbed a clutch offensive rebound and found Lexy Keys for the game-winning 3-pointer.

Payton Verhulst led the Sooners with 18 points, and Keys followed closely with 16 points. While her team didn't win, Texas freshman Madison Booker had an outstanding performance with 26 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, a block and six steals.

South Carolina goes undefeated ... again

The Gamecocks finished the regular season with a perfect 29-0 record, which means they have now entered the postseason undefeated for a second consecutive year.

South Carolina has the best scoring margin in the nation and has shown significant offensive improvement by scoring 100+ points in six different games this season. Here is a look at their impressive season, by the numbers.

Caitlin Clark breaks another record

The Iowa star wrapped up her final regular season by putting her name in the record books one more time. During the Hawkeyes' 93-83 win over Ohio State on Sunday, Clark broke LSU legend Pete Maravich's NCAA D-I all-time scoring record of 3,667 points.

The historic moment happened late in the second quarter with Clark nailing a free throw. She finished the game with 35 points, six rebounds, nine assists and three steals.

Clark has already achieved so much and is ready to move on to the next level. The Des Moines, Iowa native recently announced she will be declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Shaq accompanies Angel Reese at LSU Senior Day

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has long been a friend and mentor to Angel Reese, and he went the extra mile by walking with her during LSU's Senior Day ceremony. While he is one of the most popular athletes in the world, O'Neal doesn't consider himself LSU's greatest star. Last year, O'Neal said he considers Reese the greatest athlete ever to come out of the school.

Multiple stars injured Sunday

Two-time ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley appeared to have injured her left knee during Virginia Tech's regular-season finale against Virginia. After taking a bad fall, she went to the locker room with the medical staff and eventually returned to the bench, but did not check back in. As of Monday, head coach Kenny Brooks has offered no updates.

Kitley's injury was not the day's only unfortunate incident. Fifth-year Iowa guard Molly Davis got hurt during the second quarter against Ohio State and was seen on a wheelchair during the Hawkeyes' Senior Day ceremony. Fortunately, Iowa announced she will be starting physical therapy soon in the hopes of returning at some point in the postseason.

Meanwhile, Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes landed awkwardly on her surgically-repaired left knee left in the third quarter of the Hoosiers' game against Maryland. She returned to the bench in the final minute, but the seriousness of her injury is unclear at the moment.

Top conference tournaments to watch:

ACC -- March 6-10



March 6-10 Big East -- March 8-11



March 8-11 Big Ten -- March 6-10



March 6-10 Big 12 -- March 7-12



March 7-12 Pac-12 -- March 6-8, 10



March 6-8, 10 SEC -- March 6-10



Click here for a full list of major tournaments, dates and how to watch the action.