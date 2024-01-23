There has yet to be a boring week of women's college basketball in 2023-2024, and this past week was particularly exciting for the sport as Stanford's Tara VanDerveer became the winningest coach in college basketball history.

VanDerveer's record-breaking 1,203rd career win happened against Oregon State on Sunday. She had tied former Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski's record a few days earlier with a win against Oregon.

Unfortunately, it wasn't a great week for everyone. TCU had to host open tryouts because the team didn't have enough players due to injuries. The Horned Frogs had to forfeit two games over a lack of available players, but will resume their season Tuesday against UCF.

Ohio State gave us the most memorable game of the week by upsetting No. 2 Iowa in front of the largest indoor regular season crowd for a women's college basketball game this season. Speaking of exciting games, a huge matchup lies ahead Thursday between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 9 LSU.

Here are some of the biggest moments and storylines from the past week, as well as the top games to watch over the coming days

Bucket of the week: Tameiya Sadler, Colorado



Achieving the 63-59 win against USC on Sunday required a full team effort from Colorado, and Sadler certainly contributed with some great minutes off the bench. Sadler scored seven points in 14 minutes, and this basket was a smooth one. The senior guard first got past JuJu Watkins and then went by three more USC defenders for the tough layup.

Assist of the week: North Carolina

The Tar Heels are being awarded the top assist for a second consecutive week. All five players touched the ball in this possession, and it is absolutely perfect. No notes. Great teamwork.

Stop of the week: JJ Quinerly, West Virginia

The Mountaineers lead the nation in steals with almost 15 per game, and here is an example of the hustle the team has been known to show. Quinerly chased down Houston's N'Yah Boyd for this steal, and her effort deserves recognition.

It's also important to point out West Virginia held Houston and Cincinnati scoreless in the first quarter of each of those respective games last week. A Division I women's basketball team had never done that in back-to-back games until the Mountaineers accomplished it. Oh, and West Virginia won both those games by significant margins.

Game of the week: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 18 Ohio State

The Buckeyes stunned Iowa 100-92 in an exciting overtime battle Sunday. Cotie McMahon shined bright with a career-high 33 points and 12 rebounds, but it was a true team effort as all five Buckeye starters scored in double figures for the second straight game.

It was a wild finish to regulation in Columbus. With 16 seconds remaining, Oho State guard Celeste Taylor gave her team an 82-81 lead with a layup through contact. Iowa's Hannah Stuelke then tied the game with a free throw a few seconds later to send the game to overtime, a period the Buckeyes would eventually dominate.

Schottenstein Center saw a program-record attendance of 18,660 and fans stormed the court to celebrate -- including one who collided with Caitlin Clark, causing an injury scare. That was the largest indoor regular-season crowd for a women's college basketball game this season.

Clark dropped a season-high 45 points, but even the 11th 40-point game of her career wasn't enough to help the Hawkeyes avoid the upset.

Biggest storylines

Tara Vanderveer becomes NCAA's winningest coach

The Stanford coach officially broke former Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski's record of 1,202 career victories. The historic moment happened Sunday when the Cardinal collected a 65-56 win against Oregon State at Maples Pavilion.

"This is yet another milestone to add to an amazing legacy," Krzyzewski said of VanDerveer's achievement. "More important than all the astounding numbers and career accomplishments, she's positively impacted countless lives as a coach and a mentor. Tara remains a true guardian of our sport."

TCU runs out of players, hosts tryouts

The Horned Frogs were off to their best start in program history, but multiple injuries affected the team and forced it to forfeit games against Kansas State and Iowa State.

After hosting open tryouts, the team added walk-ons Piper Davis, Ella Hamlin and Mekhayia Moore, along with TCU volleyball's Sarah Sylvester.

New Mexico snaps UNLV's Mountain West streak

UNLV had not lost a conference game since March 2, 2022, but the Lobos changed that Saturday. Vianè Cumber hit a 3-pointer with 3.7 seconds remaining to lift New Mexico to a 69-66 victory in Las Vegas. The junior guard finished the day with a 22-point performance that included six makes from beyond the arc.

UNLV's Desi-Rae Young recorded 24 points and a season-high 17 rebounds to mark her 42nd career double-double. Those were impressive stats, but her team still fell short and suffered a loss that left UNLV out of the AP Top 25 this week.

Games to watch:

(all times Eastern)

No. 22 Syracuse at No. 15 Notre Dame | Thursday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m. | ACCNX

ACC Player of the week Dyaisha Fair has been outstanding for Syracuse, scoring over 20 points in each of the last five games. The grad student guard set a program record with nine 3-pointers against Florida State. Meanwhile, Notre Dame is led by freshman Hannah Hidalgo, who was recently named one of the 10 candidates for the Nancy Lieberman Award given to the best point guard in the nation. She is averaging 23.9 points per game and registered a triple-double earlier this season.

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 9 LSU | Thursday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m. | ESPN

The two most recent national champions will be facing each other in Baton Rouge in one of the most anticipated matchups of the season. South Carolina is the only undefeated team remaining, while the Tigers had the longest winning streak in the nation with 16 consecutive victories until losing to Auburn on Jan. 14. These are two of the top teams in the nation in rebounding and scoring margin.

No. 3 Colorado vs. No. 25 Oregon State | Friday Jan. 26, 10 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks

The Buffaloes have beaten three top-10 opponents in a single season for the first time in program history, with the most recent being a 63-59 victory over USC. Colorado's two losses have also only been to opponents ranked in the top 10. Meanwhile, Oregon State had been receiving votes but was finally ranked on Monday, marking the Beavers' first ranking since Dec. 7, 2021.

Iowa State vs. No. 24 West Virginia | Saturday, Jan. 27, 2 p.m. | Big 12 Now

Iowa State is not ranked this week, but is receiving votes. The Cyclones are not a team to overlook, and they showed that recently by collecting a 66-63 win against then-No. 4 Baylor. They also beat West Virginia 74-64 just a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, the Mountaineers just reentered the top 25 and have looked dominant in wins over Houston and Cincinnati.

No. 15 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 UConn | Saturday, Jan. 27, 8 p.m. | Fox

These are two teams that have found success despite struggling with injuries this season. UConn has won 12 games in a row and has yet to lose in Big East play -- winning conference matches by an average of over 30 points per game. Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish had two early losses in ACC play but are currently riding a four-game winning streak. Notre Dame won the most recent meeting against UConn on Dec. 4, 2022. This will be a good non-conference test for both teams.

No. 19 Virginia Tech vs. No 22 Syracuse | Sunday, Jan. 28, 12 p.m. | ACCN

The Hokies lost back-to-back games to Florida State and Duke last week, but they've had some solid wins this season, including a one-point victory over NC State on Jan. 7. Syracuse also faced Florida State last Thursday, and the Orange pulled off a 79-73 win, which certainly played a role in them reentering the top 25. The Orange are off to their best start since the 2012-13 season.

No. 16 Utah vs. No. 25 Oregon State | Sunday, Jan. 28, 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks

Another tough game for Oregon State, but this is to be expected in the Pac-12. Utah is fresh off a huge overtime win against No. 2 UCLA -- the highest-ranked victory in program history. The Utes got the upset despite star player Alissa Pili having an off night and going 4-for-15 from the field. Kennady McQueen stepped up with a season-high 21 points.