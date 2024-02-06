Iowa's Caitlin Clark is only 66 points away from becoming women's college basketball's all-time leading scorer, but plenty of other players earned the spotlight this week as well. Shining the brightest was USC freshman JuJu Watkins, who continued to put the world on notice with an incredible 51-point performance against Stanford.

Watkins is one of countless talented freshmen this season, serving as a reminder that the future of the sport is in excellent hands. Another outstanding first-year player has been South Carolina's Milaysia Fulwiley, who has demonstrated time and time again that she is one of the most athletic players in all of college basketball.

Fulwiley and the Gamecocks -- the only undefeated team remaining -- have a tough challenge this week as they host UConn on Sunday. The Huskies recently tripped up against Notre Dame, but Geno Auriemma's team is never easy to play against, especially when it is trying to bounce back. The Gamecocks will have to contain Paige Bueckers without star center Kamilla Cardoso, who will miss the matchup while playing for the Brazilian national team.

Here are some of the biggest moments and storylines from the past week, as well as the top games to watch over the coming days.

Bucket of the week: MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina

Behind the back? Yes, she did that. The human highlight reel added yet another impressive basket to her portfolio as the Gamecocks collected a 76-54 win at Auburn. Fulwiley finished the night with a team-high 15 points, making it the seventh time this season she led South Carolina in scoring.

Assist of the week: Tessa Johnson, South Carolina

The Gamecocks registered 18 assists during their 85-56 win over Ole Miss, and this one illustrated the power of ball movement. South Carolina already had a significant lead in the fourth quarter, but the team still continued to play hard late in the game. Fulwiley missed a free throw but got her own rebound, and then she made a smooth bounce pass to Johnson, who completed a mid-air delivery to Sania Feagin for the layup.

The Gamecocks had 11 players score at least a point and six finished in double-figures for the seventh time this season. That layup helped Feagin reach 10 points with just over a minute remaining.

Stop of the week: Georgia Amoore, Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech and North Carolina were tied 54-54 late in the fourth quarter, and North Carolina was getting ready to make a last-second attempt at the game-winner. Alexandra Zelaya got the defensive rebound for the Tar Heels, and Alyssa Ustby -- one of North Carolina's top scorers -- soon got the ball in her hands.

Amoore would not even let North Carolina have a chance at the game-winner, as she drew a huge charge that helped sent the contest to overtime. The Hokies eventually won, 70-61, and Amoore's selfless defensive play helped make it happen.

Game of the week: No. 15 USC at No. 4 Stanford

USC freshman JuJu Watkins has been impressive all season, but she took things to another level as the Trojans upset Stanford 67-58 on Friday. Watkins went off for 51 points, the most ever scored by a USC player in a single game, and added 11 rebounds.

That was the first time USC wins at Maples Pavilion since 2001, and even the Stanford crowd was impressed with the show Watkins was putting on.

"Every time I scored all I heard was, 'Ooh,'" Watkins said. "It wasn't even like a boo. I was like, 'All right.' It was crazy."

Unsurprisingly, Watkins took home the Pac-12 Player and Freshman of the Week awards, as well as the National Player of the Week honor.

Kamilla Cardoso won't play against UConn

Cardoso will be playing for the Brazilian national team in the 2024 FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament, which runs Thursday through Sunday. And with South Carolina's highly-anticipated showdown with UConn coming Sunday, Cardoso will miss the game.

South Carolina's star center will also be out for the game against Missouri on Thursday. Cardoso is the team's veteran leader, as well as the top scorer and rebounder, so her absence will add more difficulty to the Gamecocks' test against the Huskies. Nevertheless, head coach Dawn Staley was happy to let her take advantage of the opportunity to play for her country.

Caitlin Clark breaks Big Ten scoring record

The Iowa star became the conference's all-time leading scorer after tallying 35 points against Northwestern on Jan. 31. She currently has 3,462 career points and is just 66 points away from breaking the women's college basketball all-time scoring record. Clark is expected to overtake Kelsey Plum for No. 1 either Sunday at Nebraska or Feb. 15 against Michigan.

Clark has 51 career games with at least 30 points, and she has scored 20+ points in 108 of her 123 games with the Hawkeyes.

Matchups to watch:

(all times Eastern)

No. 12 Notre Dame at No. 15 Louisville | Thursday, Feb. 8, 6 p.m. ET | ESPN

Louisville suffered a 77-67 loss to NC State on Monday, but the Cardinal are going to try to avoid losing back-to-back games and defend their home court as they have done all season. They have yet to lose at KFC Yum! Center, but Notre Dame is looking to change that. The Fighting Irish are carrying the momentum of a three-game winning streak that includes an 82-65 road win against UConn.

No. 16 Virginia Tech at No. 3 NC State | Thursday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m. ET | ACC

NC State got back in the top three of the AP Top 25 after a win against North Carolina last Thursday. The Wolfpack continued that momentum with a win against Louisville on Monday. Virginia Tech is also on a hot streak with recent wins against ranked teams Syracuse and North Carolina. The Hokies are 5-26 against NC State since 1980, but they have won their last three encounters. Virginia Tech's earned a 63-62 win in January thanks to a last-second layup by Elizabeth Kitley.

No. 17 Oregon State at No. 20 Utah | Friday, Feb. 9, 9 p.m. ET | Pac-12 Networks

Both teams were hot in late January and welcomed February ranked in the AP Top 25. The Utes collected some strong wins against USC and UCLA before getting blown out 91-66 on the road by the Beavers last week. Utah doesn't have to wait long for its revenge opportunity, and this time it will have home court advantage.

No. 22 West Virginia vs. No. 18 Baylor | Saturday, Feb. 10, 3 p.m. ET | Big 12

Baylor had some serious momentum earlier this season and was one of the last undefeated teams, but the Bears have gone 3-4 in their last seven games. Meanwhile, West Virginia has been riding a six-game winning streak, including a victory against Iowa State -- a team that handed Baylor one of its four losses. West Virginia is 5-22 against Baylor since 1984, but won both encounters last season.

No. 15 Louisville at No. 23 Syracuse | Sunday, Feb. 11, 11 a.m. ET | CW Network

The Cardinal are entering this match with an eight-game winning streak against Syracuse. This includes Louisville getting a double-digit win last Thursday. However, Syracuse already proved it can't be overlooked after beating a ranked Notre Dame team for the first time in program history earlier this season.

No. 11 UConn at No. 1 South Carolina | Sunday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. ET | ESPN

Dawn Staley's Gamecocks are the only undefeated team remaining and have survived a few upset scares, including against national defending champion LSU. UConn has had plenty of ups and downs this season, but overall the Huskies are stronger now than they were in November. This was already going to be a tough test for South Carolina, but the difficultly increases because the Gamecocks will have to play without star center Kamilla Cardoso.

No. 17 Oregon State vs. No. 4 Colorado | Sunday, Feb. 2, p.m. ET | Pac-12 Networks

The Buffaloes will enter this game with the higher ranking, but they cannot let their guard down as the Beavers already beat them once this season in Corvallis -- which was Oregon State's first win over a top-five team since knocking off No. 2 Oregon in 2019. The Pac-12 has been a wild ride this season, and every game is a chance for more chaos in the rankings.