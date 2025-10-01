Five-star forward McKenna Woliczko has committed to Iowa, she announced on Wednesday. As 247Sports' No. 6 player of the class of 2026, she is the highest-rated player to join the program since Caitlin Clark.

"I'm excited to announce my commitment to coach Jan Jensen and the Iowa Women's Basketball program," Woliczko said. "Today marks the achievement of a goal I have put my entire heart into since my first offer from University of the Pacific in the eighth grade and I'm happy to celebrate this goal before creating my next."

Woliczko's decision quickly got Clark's stamp of approval.

"LFGG!!!!!" the Indiana Fever star commented on Woliczko's announcement.

Woliczko, a California native, chose Iowa over top programs such as South Carolina, Ohio State and USC. 247Sports Director of Women's Basketball Scouting Brandon Clay said that when Jensen took over as head coach, she went all in on recruiting at a national level.

"As Caitlin Clark's college career ended, Jensen sensed that it was a now or never time to capitalize on Clark's worldwide media momentum, the elite level Hawkeye fanbase and on-floor succes," he said. "Keeping 5-Star '25 Addie Deal (California) committed and landing '25 Layla Hays (Alaska) were two major pieces to signal that Jensen's vision could be a reality. Deal was already committed under Lisa Bluder's watch though, so Jensen would need to prove that she could lead start to finish on top prospects as the big boss."

The 6-foot-2 forward at Archibishop Mitty in San Jose was averaging 22.1 points and 8.9 rebounds as a junior before a season-ending knee injury. She was shooting 59% from the field, and Clay said she was particularly strong inside 15 feet. He described Woliczko as a strong addition to to any frontcourt, which she showed as part of the 2024 USA Basketball Women's U17 National Team that took the gold medal at the 2024 FIBA Women's World Cup.

"Woliczko is one of the best rebounders nationally in her class," Clay said. "Her motor does not stop on either end of the court. Woliczko is an ideal piece on a roster built to win a championship. She brings elite-level energy every time she steps on the floor."

The Hawkeyes learned about Woliczko's decision via video call when they were getting ready to do a photoshoot for the 2025-26 season. The moment was shared by Iowa writer Kyle Huesmann.

"I am so grateful to be your future coach," Jansen told Woliczko. "Our staff is so grateful, our team. You feel like you are part of us already."

In July, Woliczko told 247Sports that the Hawkeyes made a good personal connection with her during the recruiting process.

"They have been great since recruiting me. The coaches are awesome, very personable, and we can talk about anything," Woliczko told 247Sports in July. "Obviously I love talking about basketball, but I want to be able to talk about your life and my life as well. On my last visit I also enjoyed the girls, I think they're awesome and I talk to the incoming freshmen still. I also really like the college vibe of the town. I can see myself living there."