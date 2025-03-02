No. 7 LSU's leading scorer Flau'Jae Johnson will miss the SEC Tournament due to shin inflammation, coach Kim Mulkey revealed Sunday during the pregame radio show ahead of the Tigers' matchup against Ole Miss. Johnson is expected to return for the NCAA Tournament.

The junior guard was wearing a walking boot while the rest of her team warmed up to face the Rebels.

Johnson has been dealing with the issue since mid-February and was even questionable ahead of the Texas game. However, Sunday was the first game she has missed all season.

"I don t think Flau'Jae's best basketball has come in the last couple of weeks," Mulkey said. "So, let's rest her. It's not worth it."

Johnson had registered 37 consecutive double-digit scoring games, but that streak snapped Thursday in LSU's 88-85 overtime loss to No. 20 Alabama. She finished that game with just six points on 2 of 12 from the field.

That was not her best game, but Johnson has been a key piece for the Tigers as she leads the team with 18.9 points per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Her confidence has also helped energize LSU during key matchups, and she is doing it all while balancing a rapping career and business endeavors.

LSU is 27-3 On the season and 12-3 in conference play. The Tigers already locked up the No. 3 seed for the SEC Tournament, which begins Wednesday in Greenville, S.C.