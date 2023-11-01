Florida State women's basketball head coach Brooke Wyckoff successfully underwent surgery Tuesday morning to remove a mass that had been diagnosed as breast cancer, the program announced.

Wyckoff is currently recovering at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, and is expecting to return to the sidelines in time for the season opener against Charleston Southern on Nov. 6. Associate head coach Bill Ferrara is taking over her duties for Wednesday's exhibition against Clayton State.

"My team of doctors along with the medical staff at TMH and I are very optimistic that this can be successfully dealt with while maintaining a high quality, active lifestyle," said Wyckoff in a statement prior to surgery. "I am very comfortable with the plan for surgery and post-surgical treatment, and I am looking forward to continuing to lead our women's basketball program through another successful season."

The Seminoles registered a 23-10 overall record last season and went 12-6 in the ACC. They made it to the NCAA Tournament but fell to Georgia in the first round.

Before spending eight seasons as a player in the WNBA, Wyckoff herself played for Florida State from 1997-2001 when Sue Semrau was the head coach. Wyckoff joined the coaching staff in 2011 and took over in March 2022 when Semrau retired.

"Obviously, our utmost concern is for Brooke and her family, and we will be fully supportive in every way as we navigate this situation together," said Michael Alford, Vice President and Director of Athletics at FSU. "Brooke's positive attitude and proactive nature is a tremendous asset for her and illuminates the importance of being thorough and aggressive in attacking this illness."