UConn coach Geno Auriemma said he has not spoken to South Carolina coach Dawn Staley since he confronted her in the closing seconds of the Huskies' Final Four loss to the Gamecocks last season. Now, the two teams are set to meet again on Tuesday at the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena.

South Carolina (6-0) enters the contest ranked No. 1 in the country with a perfect record, while UConn (4-2) has fallen to No. 7 after a pair of surprise losses to No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Louisville. Ahead of Tuesday, Auriemma said he wants the focus to be on the game, not the coaches.

"I'm not playing, so I'm just trying to coach my team because they're the ones playing," Auriemma said on Sunday. "And that's what people are coming to watch, I think. They're coming to watch South Carolina and Connecticut play against each other."

"I don't coach against other coaches. I coach against their players," Auriemma added.

That was not the approach Auriemma took last spring when he had an outburst during the final seconds of South Carolina's upset victory over UConn in the Final Four. As time wound down, Auriemma approached Staley near the Gamecocks' bench and vociferously complained about a perceived slight over a missed pre-game handshake. Auriemma had to be held back by his coaching staff and eventually left the court without shaking anyone's hand.

Auriemma eventually apologized, saying that he "lost himself" in the moment and that women's basketball "deserved better." Staley later released a statement of her own in which she said she has a "great deal of respect" for Auriemma, and urged everyone to "turn the page."

NCAA eliminates mandatory pregame handshakes for women's coaches after Geno Auriemma-Dawn Staley incident Isabel Gonzalez

Due in part to that incident, the NCAA announced last week that the mandatory pregame handshake between coaches during its women's basketball tournament games has been eliminated. While the NCAA still "encourages" coaches to shake hands "informally" before introductions, it is no longer required.

"Doesn't matter," Auriemma said when asked about the change. "Whatever the rules are, you just try to go by what the rules are. Everybody is there to win a game, man. That's the bottom line."

UConn comes into Tuesday's showdown on the back of a 40-point win over Seton Hall, but are just 2-2 against ranked opponents this season, with both losses coming by double digits. As the Huskies look for a signature early season win that would get them back on track, Auriemma said there's only one outcome that's "not acceptable."

"Winning and playing shitty [on Tuesday] would be really good," Auriemma said. "Winning and playing great would be great. Losing and playing great, no shame in that. It means you got beat. Losing and playing shitty, that's not acceptable. So there's four different outcomes that could happen."