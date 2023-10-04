Georgetown women's basketball coach Tasha Butts had to temporarily step down from her role last month to focus on her health as she continues her battle with breast cancer. It's been a difficult journey, but her team decided to cheer her up by starting a social media trend.

The Hoyas are asking those who want to send her best wishes to share a picture or inspirational message every Tuesday using the #TashaTough hashtag. The #TashaToughTuesday hashtag has also been popular. The latest post from the team's account reads, "...and don't forget to tag @TashaButtsHoyas bring a smile to her face!"

Butts was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer in 2021, but she has continued her work in college basketball since then. She was hired by Georgetown earlier this year, which is a decision the program has not regretted.

"Since her hiring in April, Tasha has proven to be a coach full of passion and drive," Georgetown director of intercollegiate athletics Lee Reed said. "As she battles this terrible disease, she continues to be an inspiration to our student-athletes, coaches and staff, and we will support her in this fight. Her community stretches from coast-to-coast, and I know that now, more than ever, we will band together to be Tasha Tough."

The women's college basketball world didn't think twice about stepping up for the challenge. Multiple programs started flooding social media with encouraging messages for Butts.

"Coach Butts, we are sending you all the love and all the joy in the world. You are an inspiration to all of us. We are praying for you and thanks for inspiring us to be Tasha Tough," read a post from the Maryland women's basketball team.

The Miami Hurricanes serenaded her with a message of friendship and support: "You've got a friend in the Canes, @TashaButtsHoyas!"

There was a lot of flexing from players showing that the coach inspires them to be Tasha Tough.

"Tasha, Ole Miss women's basketball here. Just showing our support and love for you," Ole Miss women's basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said with the entire team behind her. "I'm constantly thinking and praying for you. And I want you to know, every time we step on the floor we are going to be Tasha Tough."

Butts hasn't been active on social media lately, but back then she let everyone know that she had "no fear" and was ready to "kick my treatment's BUTT."

Associate head coach Darnell Haney is leading Georgetown during her absence. The Hoyas will tip off their season against Maryland Eastern Shore on Nov. 6.