Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo set a new program scoring record during Wednesday's 85-58 win over Akron with 44 points. In the process, she also set a new NCAA Division I single-game record with 16 steals.

Her entire stat line was impressive as she shot an efficient 64% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc. She neared a triple-double with nine rebounds, while also sprinkling in four assists. The previous Notre Dame record was 41 points, held by now-WNBA star Jewell Loyd and Ruth Riley, who won a national championship with the Fighting Irish in 2001.

"I mean, it's really special, but I got to give all glory to God that put the power in me to be able to do what I do," Hidalgo said during her broadcast postgame interview. "And especially thanks to my teammates. Without them I wouldn't be able to do anything."

There are not many players at any level who can do what Hidalgo achieved on Wednesday. No NBA or WNBA player has ever registered 40+ points and 10+ steals in a single game. The last college basketball player to do so was Amy Patton for Northern Arizona in 2012.

Hidalgo is a true two-way player and although her scoring ability is impressive, she says it all starts on the other side of the court.

"Defense first, defense wins championships," she said. "I make sure that I bring the energy from my team defensively so that we can get on transition and get buckets."

The crowd at Purcell Pavilion cheered loudly for her after the game while her teammates surrounded her. This is a rebuilding year for the program, but Hidalgo has so far led Notre Dame to a 3-0 start.

She is one of three returning players from last season's roster, along with Cassandre Prosper and KK Bransford. Although there are a lot of new faces in South Bend, Hidalgo said she is having a lot of fun with this group.

"Oh, my goodness. I love my team, everybody. On the court, off the court," she said. "I love playing with them. There's nobody else I'd rather play with. It's just been so fun, from summer time till now."

Hidalgo and the rest of the Fighting Irish can use this win to build confidence ahead of their first ranked opponent of the season. No. 18 Notre Dame will take on No. 16 Michigan on the road on Saturday afternoon. The game is set for 4 p.m. ET on NBC Sports.