ATLANTA -- As women's basketball continues to grow, younger players are getting more opportunities to develop and prepare for the next level of their careers. One of the most unique opportunities in the sport right now is Overtime Select, a high school girls league that takes place in August and gathers the best players in the country for three weekends of competition in Atlanta.

Overtime Elite, the boys league, tipped off in 2021, but Overtime Select just wrapped up its second season last weekend. League director Sascha Malas said it was important to figure out a model that fits the girls' specific needs because the path to the WNBA is different from the one to the NBA -- which allows players to go pro at a younger age.

"How does Overtime benefit these kids and create a holistic experience that helps them be the next Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese, Caitlin Clarks of the NCAA?" Malas said she asked her team.

"...We spent countless hours listening and learning. We were speaking to parents, agents, grassroots consultants, WNBA players, legends in this space, NCAA athletes, the list goes on and on."

There were 70 players participating this season, 57 of them ranked in the top 100 of their respective class. Put that much talent together in one place and the result was in full effect on Sunday when Saniyah Hall and Kaleena Smith, two stars in the high school basketball world, faced each other in the event's championship game.

Hall was named the Most Valuable Player after her 28 points and 12 rebounds helped lift the All Knighters to an 87-71 win over Smith's ISO WRLD. The league is still new, but Hall, a USC commit and 247Sports' No. 2-ranked player in the class of 2026, took it as seriously as other top competitions of her young career.

"What a game," Hall said after the title game. "I was honestly nervous."

It mattered to Hall as much as it mattered to Smith, also known as Special K. The top player of the class of 2027 fell one win short of the trophy for the second consecutive year. She sat in silence at the practice court shortly after the game. Smith gave it her all during her time in Atlanta, and would even put in extra work after shootarounds until she was drenched in sweat.

Regardless of the result, Smith benefited from the Overtime Select experience, as did everyone else who participated. Here are more details from the event.

Top competition

The first season of Overtime Select featured 11 McDonald's All-Americans, including Oklahoma's Aaliyah Chavez, USC's Jazzy Davidson and UCLA's Sienna Betts.

The talent was just as good this year with strong players representing the classes of 2026, 2027 and 2028. Besides Hall and Smith, other top names include Oliviyah Edwards, GG Banks, Jenica Lewis and last year's MVP Kate Harpring, who competed in the semifinals as a captain for Cold Hearts. She recently committed to North Carolina and is 247Sports No. 1 player from the class of 2026.

"I just really like the competitiveness in Overtime," Harpring said. "You're playing against the best girls in high school, so you're going to a game knowing that's going to be a hard game, knowing that everyone's going to give you their best shot."

Players get the professional treatment

What happens on the court is only a small part of the overall experience in Atlanta. Overtime Select players get PR and media training, mental health resources, financial literacy through Chase Bank, and even have dietitians available while also getting their meals prepared at OTE Arena.

Smith, who has a sweet tooth and loves licorice, said the lesson she found the most beneficial was about healthy eating habits and taking care of her body through recovery and rest.

The league also offers opportunities to work with major brands such as Elf, Invisalign, Gatorade and Adidas, which did a purple colorway of Anthony Edwards' AE 1 specifically for Overtime Select.

"It's such a great experience. You get so much support in this building," Hall said. "There are just so many resources to take advantage of. We've got like five or six courts in here. You can get up shots any time you want. Tons of gear, tons of things to heal after you're done playing. It's just such a great facility in general."

Players also get to work with a star-studded list of advisors, which includes Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, JuJu Watkins, Paige Bueckers and Flau'jae Johnson. One of the most unique interactions is through podcasts, which serve as a way to connect with the advisors while also getting more experience with interviews.

More eyes on the players

Harpring was not talked about much early in her recruiting but now she is one of the most recognized high school players in the country. She credited Overtime Select for helping her put herself out there, an effort that included a camera crew helping her give an inside look at her life.

"We do all the media stuff, which is really helpful for my personal brand, like how much it has helped me grow on the social media side of things," Harpring said. "Basketball-wise, I've never really played in something where there's so many cameras, and there's literally people following you around. That was just so different to me. I've definitely gotten used to it, specially the second year."

Another player receiving more attention is Cece Dennis, who is currently No. 29 in the 247Sports rankings. She has had one of the most unique Overtime Select journeys.

Most players received an invitation after being chosen by the league's recruiters, but Dennis was one of five players who earned a spot through tryouts. She went from being in the shadows to becoming a crowd favorite during the Overtime Select championship weekend. Dennis, Hall's teammate with the All Knighters, led all scorers in the title game with 29 points while playing tough defense against Smith.

"When I heard I got [a spot] I was shocked because I'm an underdog," she said. "Nobody really knew my name and now I'm playing with elite girls. I was ready.

"... It's been hectic. A lot of people have been following me [on social media] but I just love it. It keeps me going. I love the support. A lot of people ask for pictures and I love that."