MiLaysia Fulwiley has not played a game for LSU yet, but she is already playing an important role for the Tigers. Not only is she bringing the energy and athleticism that made her so popular at South Carolina, she has also been embracing the point guard responsibilities.

"She's been everything we wanted and then some," LSU associate head coach Bob Starkey told CBS Sports. "She was a kid that we didn't know much about other than the fact that when we played South Carolina she torched us. But she's just such a special person, not just a player."

Fulwiley's decision to transfer from South Carolina to LSU was one of college basketball's biggest offseason moves. The 5-foot-10 guard averaged 11.7 points per game for the Gamecocks while mostly coming off the bench. She is known for her athletic ability and flashy style of play, which has definitely not gone away.

"She's going to do something exciting in practice every day. She is just that type of player," Starkey said. "But I have really enjoyed getting to know her as a person. She's an outstanding young person. She's very humble. She's very committed to improving, she's highly coachable."

Fulwiley often watches film with Starkey, something she started after receiving encouragement from LSU veteran Flau'jae Johnson. During Wednesday's SEC media day, Johnson said she loves her new teammate's attitude and what she brings to the table.

"Just seeing her in practice, some of the stuff she does is like, how is she doing that?" Johnson said. "Her instincts. Talk about an instinctual player. She just makes us quicker, faster, and her mindset. I told her, whatever you need, I got you. She's eager to learn, so that's the best part about playing with her. She wants to learn. I told her get in that film room with Bob Starkey, and she's been going ever since."

Head coach Kim Mulkey also highlighted the positive energy Fulwiley constantly brings to practice.

"I've never seen a kid smile so much. She's just happy," Mulkey said on Wednesday.

As a freshman and sophomore at South Carolina, coach Dawn Staley often described Fulwiley as a "generational talent" and a "walking highlight reel." However, sometimes she needed to tone things down and focus on fundamentals.

Fulwiley worked on making her game more well-rounded with the Gamecocks, but the learning hasn't stopped.

"It's been a big transition, but in my opinion, I think it's been great for me," she told reporters on Wednesday. "Just growing as a person on the court and off the court. I'm learning a lot but I'm excited while learning, so it's been great."

Fulwiley will have to play smart basketball to be the LSU point guard. It will be a big responsibility, but Mulkey believes in her abilities. The coach knows a thing or two about it because as a former point guard, she helped Louisiana Tech win the AIAW title in 1981 and the inaugural NCAA title in 1982.

Mulkey said she could have junior Mikaylah Williams run the point, but she thinks Fulwiley, Williams and Johnson on the floor together would be a powerful combination.

"I know how hard it is," Mulkey said. "But if we can get her to a level of being comfortable there, then all the wonderful improvising that she does is going to still be there.... And if we can just get her to an even-keeled level to where she's comfortable, I think those are three pretty special players on the perimeter. She's been a joy to coach."

The Tigers will tip off their 2025-26 campaign on Nov. 4 against the Houston Baptist Huskies.