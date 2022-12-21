Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark reached 2,000 career points during her team's 92-54 win over Dartmouth on Wednesday, making her the fastest women's player to reach the historic mark since Elena Delle Donne.

Clark achieved the historic feat with a 3-pointer in the first half of what was her 75th college basketball game. That was her 242nd career 3-pointer. Along with her 20-point performance on Wednesday, Clark also helped her team with 10 rebounds and six assists to secure her 31st career double-double.

"I would like to congratulate Caitlin on hitting all her milestones today," Iowa coach Lisa Blunder said in a statement. "She is truly a special player."

Delle Donne, now playing for the WNBA's Washington Mystics, reached 2,000 points at the college level while playing for the Delaware Blue Hens on the road against Hofstra on Feb. 16, 2012.

Clark, the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year, now has 2,013 career points with 331 of those coming this season. She is now just the fourth Hawkeyes women's basketball player to score 2,000 points. The junior guard is leading her team's offense with 26.8 points per game this season on 45.6% shooting from the field. She also leads her team in rebounds, assists, blocks and steals.

Clark's teammate, Monika Czinano, will be reaching the 2,000-point milestone soon too, as the fifth-year forward/center currently has 1,989 points in 137 games with Iowa. The Hawkeyes are 10-3 overall this season and currently ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25 Poll.