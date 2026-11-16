Iowa State women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly has been suspended one game for making "inappropriate contact" with guard Sienna Harvey during a timeout late in the Cyclones' 69-64 win over UIC on Sunday.

Fennelly will serve his suspension on Wednesday when Iowa State plays Northern Iowa. Associate head coach Caroline McCombs will serve as acting head coach for that game.

"We cannot tolerate inappropriate contact between a coach or staff member and a student-athlete in practice or in competition, whether intentional or not," Iowa State director of athletics Jared Benko said in a statement. "We have high expectations of all of our coaches, staff and student-athletes, and we will not shy away from holding accountable those who fail to meet those expectations. I have met with Coach Fennelly and he has apologized to the student-athlete involved and regrets his actions."

With just over two minutes to play in Iowa State's win over UIC, Fennelly got animated while talking to his players during a timeout. At one point, he got in Harvey's face, put his hand on the top of her head and gave her a slight push.

"I want to apologize to the student-athlete and her family, her teammates and all of Cyclone Nation for allowing my emotions to get the best of me during our game," Fennelly said in a statement. "I fully recognize that there are no situations where it is appropriate to make contact with a student-athlete in that way. I accept responsibility and will serve the suspension and I will do better moving forward."

Fennelly has been the head coach at Iowa State since 1995, and has turned the Cyclones into one of the most consistent programs in the country. Prior to his arrival, Iowa State had never made the NCAA Tournament; in his 31 seasons in charge, they have made 24 appearances, including six Sweet Sixteens and two Elite Eights.

Iowa State lost nine players to the transfer portal after last season, however, including Audi Crooks, Addy Brown, Jada Williams and Kenzie Hare, and Fennelly announced in October that he will retire at the end of this season.

"While I still love coaching and am working as hard as ever, I understand that this job has an expiration date. After talking with my family, I have made the decision that the 2026-27 season will be my last," Fennelly said at the time. "Announcing my intention now is what is best for everyone in our program and provides the new athletics director clarity on my future and allows them to make plans for the program moving forward."