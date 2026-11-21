On Friday, six former Iowa State women's basketball players sent a letter to the university saying they had "experienced or witnessed conduct we considered to be verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse" from head coach Bill Fennelly, and calling for the school to commission an independent, trauma-informed review of the program.

Fennelly, who announced this fall that he plans to retire at the end of the season, was suspended one game earlier this week after making what was deemed "inappropriate contact" with guard Sienna Harvey in the huddle during the Cyclones' 69-64 win over UIC last Sunday.

The suspension was served in Wednesday's win over Northern Iowa. After that game, Harvey defended Fennelly, ISU's coach since 1995, saying she has a great relationship with the coach.

"I can see how it was perceived on the Internet, but he loves us and cares about us more than anyone," she said. "And I like being coached hard, so I think it was perceived differently than what it was."

Iowa State women's basketball coach suspended for making 'inappropriate contact' with player during huddle Jack Maloney

However, the statement from the former Iowa State players said Fennelly's actions in the UIC game were part of "a pattern of behavior spanning almost ten years of student-athletes." The letter, which was obtained by CBS Sports, was signed by Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw, Izabella Zingaro and four other unnamed players.

"As former members of the Iowa State Women's Basketball team, we experienced or witnessed conduct we considered to be verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse from coach Fennelly," the former players said. "We reported this and what we believed was inappropriate physical contact to members of the coaching staff and Iowa State athletic administration, but we do not believe our concerns were taken seriously. Our individual experiences may differ, but we are united in our concerns about an environment where intimidation, humiliation, and fear became normalized. "We accepted the demands of hard work, discipline, and competitive excellence. But demanding excellence is fundamentally different from undermining an athlete's dignity, well-being, and sense of safety. For some of us, the consequences did not end with our playing careers. We continue to deal with anxiety, depression, diminished self-worth, and lasting distress that we associate with our time in the program. "We also believe the systems and supports meant to protect student-athletes repeatedly failed. Some of us felt dismissed, discouraged from speaking openly, or afraid of the consequences of raising concerns."

The players, who are represented by attorney Lori Bullock, ask that in addition to a thorough review of the program, the university should provide protection for players who come forward, a public accounting of the seriousness of the concerns and reforms in how the university handles the welfare of athletes. They also requested other former Iowa State players to get in touch about their experiences.

Espenmiller-McGraw played for the Cyclones from 2019-23 before transferring to Montana for her final year of eligibility. Zingaro played under Fennelly from 2020-23, before playing a year at Montana and another at Cleveland State.

"We are proud to have represented Iowa State, and that pride is why we believe the university must hold itself to a higher standard. We do not speak for every woman who has worn an Iowa State uniform. We speak from our own experiences," the statement reads. "For years, many of us felt unable to speak. Today, we are choosing to speak together. Winning does not excuse mistreatment. Loyalty to a program should never require silence. And protecting student-athletes must always outweigh protecting a reputation."

Iowa State saw an exodus of talent after last season, as Audi Crooks transferred to Oklahoma State, Addy Brown transferred to UCLA and Jada Williams went to LSU. Still, the Cyclones are 6-0 to start the current season. Fennelly has coached Iowa State since 1995 and has led the program to three Big 12 conference tournament championships, 24 NCAA tournament appearances, six Sweet 16s and two Elite Eights.

Fennelly is expected to be back on the sidelines on Sunday afternoon coaching Iowa State's game against Drake.