The No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks go for the perfect season when they play against Caitlin Clark and the No. 1 seed Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament national championship game on Sunday. Iowa defeated South Carolina 77-73 last year in the Final Four to reach the title game. On Sunday, the Gamecocks will look to avenge that loss and finish the season with an unblemished record.

Tipoff from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Ohio is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Gamecocks are 6.5-point favorites in the latest South Carolina vs. Iowa odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 160.5. Before making any Iowa vs. South Carolina picks or championship game predictions, you have to see what women's basketball expert Calvin Wetzel has to say.

Wetzel, HerHoopStats.com lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Now Wetzel has turned his attention to women's college basketball after teaming up with Aaron Barzilai, a Ph.D. from Stanford. Since the start of the 2021-22 women's college basketball campaign, he is 1384-988 (+371.33 units). Wetzel also predicted 66 of 68 tournament teams this year, as well as 62 of 68 teams within one seed line, and correctly picked 13 of 16 second-round games. Anybody following his picks has seen huge results.

Now, he has set his sights on Iowa vs. South Carolina and made his picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for South Carolina vs. Iowa:

Iowa vs. South Carolina spread: Gamecocks -6.5

Iowa vs. South Carolina over/under: 160.5 points

Iowa vs. South Carolina money line: Gamecocks -300, Hawkeyes +210

IOWA: The Hawkeyes shoot 37.8% from 3-point range

SC: South Carolina averages 46.3 RPG

Why South Carolina can cover

The Gamecocks play suffocating defense and force their opponents into terrible decisions. During the season, South Carolina ranked 17th in the country in scoring defense (56.1) but first in field-goal percentage defense (.321). The Gamecocks also forced opponents to shoot 26.9% from downtown. They've held four of their five opponents in the tournament to less than 60 total points.

Sophomore forward Ashlyn Watkins has been an impactful playmaker in the frontcourt. Watkins has been consistently dominating on the glass and has been efficient with her touches offensively. The South Carolina native averages 9.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and shoots 54% from the floor. She snagged 14-plus boards in back-to-back games. In the Final Four win over NC State, Watkins had eight points, 20 rebounds, and two blocks.

Why Iowa can cover

Clark is playing in her final collegiate game and will be leaving it all on the floor. Clark is the top scorer in Division I college basketball history and she has virtually limitless range to space out the floor. She leads the country in both scoring (32) and assists (9), while shooting 38% from beyond the arc. In Iowa's Sweet 16 win over Colorado, Clark finished with 29 points and 15 assists.

She spearheads a very potent offense all around. The Hawkeyes have the ability to create great scoring opportunities, but are also willing passers. Iowa ranked first in the country in scoring (91.9) and assists (21.2) and ninth in 3-point percentage (37.8). They scored at least 89 points and shot 40% from 3-point land in two of their last three tournament games.

How to make South Carolina vs. Iowa picks

