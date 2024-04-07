CLEVELAND -- The NCAA Women's Tournament championship game is set. The Iowa Hawkeyes will be taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks, a team no one has been able to defeat this season.

Dawn Staley's team is on a mission to join an exclusive list of teams that have won the national title with a perfect record. So far there have only been nine teams to do so, and the 37-0 Gamecocks almost became the 10th team last year before losing to Iowa in the Final Four.

Despite losing all five starters from last season, the Gamecocks have an even deeper roster and are stronger on both sides of the court than they were a year ago. Kamilla Cardoso is the veteran leader who is averaging a team-high 14.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest. South Carolina is hard to guard because seven Gamecocks average over eight points per game.

Meanwhile, Iowa (34-4) has had the brightest spotlight on them this season as Caitlin Clark's re-writing of collegiate basketball scoring records seemed to happen every time the Hawkeyes took the floor. Clark may own all of those individual accolades, but the sole elusive mission that remains is to win a national championship before she leaves school to enter the WNBA Draft.

Clark leads her team, and the nation, with over 31.7 points per game and a total of 341 assists. However, Iowa is stronger when it's not just Clark shining -- as Hannah Stuelke demonstrated against UConn Friday night with a team-high 23 points in the 71-69 win over Connecticut.

How to watch (1) South Carolina vs. (1) Iowa

Date: Sunday, April 7 | Start time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

South Carolina vs. Iowa: Key storyline

Can Clark and the Iowa offense break the stout South Carolina defense? These two teams were among the top in the nation in scoring offense (Iowa ranked first at 91.4 points per game while South Carolina was third at 85.4) but the Gamecocks were much tougher on the defensive end, allowing just 56.1 points per game. Clark carried her squad against South Carolina in last year's Final Four with 41 points, but this is a whole different team. The Gamecocks replaced all five starters from last year's squad and sured up a lot of their defensive holes. It might take one last Herculean effort from Clark on her way out to the WNBA to claim that elusive championship.