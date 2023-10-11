Caitlin Clark has become a household name in the world of women's college basketball over the past few seasons. Now the University of Iowa star is cashing in on her popularity as she has entered into an NIL deal with State Farm.

In doing so, Clark is the first collegiate athlete to sign an NIL deal with the insurance company. After announcing her new partnership on social media, Clark decided to ask "Jake from State Farm" for a special gift.

"So, where do I get the freshest khakis?" Clark said in ad posted to social media.

"Jake," whose real name is actually Kevin Miles, has become famous for wearing a pair of khakis in every commercial for the company. Miles stated he'd be happy to honor Clark's hilarious request.

Clark actually received a pair of khakis from State Farm executive Kristyn Cook, who recently gifted a pair of the iconic pants to the Iowa star.

State Farm has had a knack for putting out hilarious commercials involving the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Paul. Now that Clark has her official pair of khakis, it'll be interesting to see how the company ends up marketing the biggest women's college basketball star.