South Carolina's Aliyah Boston and Iowa's Caitlin Clark were unanimous picks for The Associated Press preseason women's basketball All-America team, the AP announced Tuesday.

Boston was the 2022 Naismith Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year after leading her team in scoring, rebounds, blocks and steals. She was a consistent dominant force averaging 16.8 points and 12.5 rebounds per game, including 30 double-doubles through the season. The 6-foot-5 forward led a Gamecocks' roster that went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 in the country and took home the national championship.

"I don't think all the awards define who she is but also puts her in a position of she's in a more relaxed mode because she accomplished those things. She's still in a place of hunger," South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said in a statement published by the AP. "She still wants to be the best. When you've proven that at such an early stage of your career, you want more and more. She's entered a phase of wanting more yet is confident in who she is, since she was able to accomplish it."

Clark was the nation's leading scorer last season with an average of 27.0 points per game, along with eight rebounds and eight assists per contest. She also led the nation in assists and free throws. With her help, the Hawkeyes won both the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles in the same year for the first time in program history. One of Clark's biggest highlights happened in January when she became the first Division I college basketball player, male or female, to register back-to-back 30-point triple-doubles. Clark wrapped up her sophomore year with the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year award, as well as the Dawn Staley Guard of the Year Award.

She was already a solid player, but she might be even better next season after working of a few different things during the summer.

"She worked on a little bit more emotional control in her leadership. I think that's really important," Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said on a statement. "You want those officials to be your best friends let's treat them like that."

Haley Jones from Stanford, Ashley Joens from Iowa State, Elizabeth Kilter from Virginia Tech and Aneesah Morrow from DePaul also made the All-America team. Players were selected by a panel of 30 national media members.

Full 2022 Women's College Basketball All-American Team: