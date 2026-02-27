Jaime Jaquez Jr. doesn't have to think long about his favorite memory of watching his sister, Gabriela, play basketball.

"It was actually in high school. I'll never forget," Jaime said.

Gabriela, then a junior at Adolfo Camarillo High School in Camarillo, California, poured in 52 of her team's 72 points – a school record until she scored 54 points as a senior – in a last-second loss to Bishop Montgomery in the second round of the CIF playoffs.

"She looked unstoppable. Fifty-something points in a playoff game, that's pretty unbelievable," Jaime said. "That was a big moment for me to see how competitive [she is] and how much she cares and loves the game."

Five years later, Gabriela is now a senior star for UCLA and following in her brother's footsteps.

The No. 2-ranked Bruins are 27-1, and have already clinched the program's first Big Ten regular season title heading into Sunday's finale against crosstown rival USC. Next week, the Bruins will head to Indianapolis to defend their Big Ten Tournament crown, and then it's on to the NCAA Tournament, where they're projected to be a No. 1 seed and will hope to improve on last season's Final Four exit. This is UCLA's best shot to win a national championship since 1978, back when they competed in the AIAW. (The NCAA didn't sanction women's basketball until 1981.)

Gabriela's career season has been a major part of UCLA's success. The 6-foot wing is averaging 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, two assists and one steal on 54.7/40.6/88.1 shooting splits. She's third on the team in scoring, third in rebounding, second in 3-pointers and second in minutes played – an impressive feat on a team with six players who are likely going to be selected in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

'Shooters shoot': How Gabriela Jaquez's breakout season and vocal leadership are powering UCLA's title hopes Isabel Gonzalez

Much like Jaime, who used a stellar senior season at UCLA to catapult himself into the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft – he went No. 18 overall to the Miami Heat – Gabriela has gone from a fringe prospect to a first-round lock over the last four months. Depending on how she plays in the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments, there's a very real chance that she could be selected in the top 10.

Regardless of where Gabriela is picked, she and Jaime will soon become the sixth active sibling duo in the NBA and WNBA, joining Amir and Nia Coffey, TJ and Megan McConnell, Rayan and Iliana Rupert, Tidjane and Janelle Salaün and Mark and Elizabeth Williams.

Ahead of the Bruins' postseason push and April's 2026 WNBA Draft, CBS Sports spoke to Jaime about his relationship with his sister, watching her growth as a player and her draft process.

(Note: The following interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.)

CBS Sports: Your grandfather played college basketball (at Arizona State College, now Northern Arizona University) and both of your parents played college basketball (at Concordia University in Irvine, California). How important was basketball growing up in your family?

Jaquez: Basketball was really huge, but sports in general. Me and my brother and sister, we played every sport – basketball, baseball, football, soccer when we were little kids, and we just rotated in and out of those sports. It was always a big part of our life, it was something we enjoyed playing. It was a lot of fun.

CBS Sports: And how much did having family members who played at a high level help you and your sister get to where you are now?

Jaquez: I credit both my parents. They really showed us what it would take to get to where we want to go, and how to accomplish our dreams. They were very supportive and they pushed us. I think it's a big reason we are where we are today.

CBS Sports: You had the unique experience of being at UCLA together. How special was that? (Gabriela was a freshman while Jaime was a senior during the 2022-23 season.)

Jaquez: It was great. It was like a blur almost. It was so amazing and then all of a sudden it [had] happened. But it was a lot of fun. I was really happy to see her, support her. We were in the same facility almost every day. I was just really happy that she got to fulfill her dream of going to play, and the fact that we got to play there at the same time was truly a blessing. Obviously very lucky we were able to do that.

CBS Sports: How often do you get to see her play in person since you graduated?

Jaquez: It's been difficult, but I was just there at [NBA] All-Star [in Los Angeles]. I got to see one of her games. I try to when I can. I drove up to the [2025] Final Four, watched them play in Tampa. When I can, I definitely try to get out there and support.

CBS Sports: What is your relationship like from afar with basketball? Are you watching each other's games? Giving each other advice?

Jaquez: I've been able to see her grow. Her game has grown tremendously. She works very hard. Especially in the summer there's a lot of time where we get to collaborate and talk – obviously I'm very busy and so is she. I always check up on her. A lot of times we don't even talk about basketball, we talk about all the other things we're interested in. Basketball's kinda almost secondary to our relationship. But in the summer is really the time – we work with the same trainer, and sometimes we'll work together, get shots up. It's just been impressive to see the growth of her game, where she started and where she's at now.

CBS Sports: How would you describe her game?

Jaquez: She's a very hard worker, great defender, great rebounder, she's turned into an absolutely amazing shooter. I told her I need to take some of that percentage for me. Her downhill ability, her ballhandling, her efficiency. She's extremely, extremely efficient. And especially with the team she has with so many girls that can really score the ball and make plays, for her to be able to do that shows how professional she is. [Ed. note: Gabriela is shooting a career-high 40.6% from 3-point range on 3.4 attempts per game. She has increased her overall field goal percentage every season, up to 54.7% this campaign, and is only a few made free throws away from joining the vaunted 50/40/90 club.]

CBS Sports: You kind of just did, but how would you pitch her to a WNBA team? Why should a team want to draft your sister?

Jaquez: It's the plug-and-play for sure. Her efficiency, she's already playing with – I looked at a draft board and four of her teammates are gonna go first round. The fact that she's able to play on a team like that and be as efficient as she is, and she has such a high IQ too and is a great defender. I think she's gonna be an instant plug-and-play type of girl. Whatever team gets her is gonna get a real star. [Ed. note: Six UCLA players are going to be drafted in April. Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice, Gianna Kneepkens and Jaquez appear to be first-round locks, while Charlisse Leger-Walker could go in the first round, but may slide into the second. Angela Dugalic's range is harder to pin down, but some team will take a chance on her.]

CBS Sports: How much have you talked with her about the draft process?

Jaquez: We talked about it. She was a little nervous because they were talking about a possible lockout situation, so that was something that was nerve wracking for her. But I told her, 'Hey, whatever happens, happens. There's still gonna be a WNBA whether this happens or not, so stay ready and be prepared.' It's a fun process, it's extremely fun. Whatever city she gets to go to, she's gonna be great.

CBS Sports: And lastly, how proud are you that you and your sister are both playing at such a high level?

Jaquez: In the moment, you don't really think much of it, but I know 25 years from now we'll look back and be like, 'Holy shit, that was pretty cool.' For us right now, it's regular, but obviously it's not very regular. That's something you appreciate when it's over with, but for now we're trying to enjoy the moment.