Longtime women's college basketball coach Joye Lee-McNelis died at the age of 63 after a prolonged battle with cancer, Southern Miss announced. She retired following the 2024-25 season after 21 years coaching at her alma mater. Lee-McNelis also led Memphis from 1991 to 2004, guiding the Tigers to four NCAA Tournament appearances.

"We'll forever cherish the life of coach McNelis and all she gave to Southern Miss and her Lady Eagles," Southern Miss women's basketball wrote on social media. "Her story was an inspiration to countless people around the world."

Lee-McNelis was first diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in 2017. The cancer returned in 2021, again in 2023, and most recently in 2025. She was honored with the Pat Summitt Most Courageous Award by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association in 2024.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former head coach Joye Lee-McNelis," Memphis women's basketball wrote on social media. "Joye changed the lives of so many Memphis student-athletes and staff, and she will be dearly missed."

Lee-McNelis first made her mark as a standout player at Southern Miss from 1980 to 1984 before beginning her coaching career as an assistant at both Southern Miss and Texas State. At just 28 years old, she was hired as the coach at Memphis, where she compiled a 229–156 record during her 13-year tenure. Under her leadership, the Tigers won four straight conference titles, posted five consecutive 20-win seasons and made eight postseason tournament appearances.

After being courted multiple times to return to Hattiesburg, Lee-McNelis accepted the Southern Miss job in 2004. Over the next two decades, she guided the Lady Eagles to five WNIT appearances and finished with a 339–308 record.

Southern Miss finished 10–21 last season, with Lee-McNelis occasionally absent from the sidelines. She announced her retirement on Feb. 25, and the program later hired former Louisiana-Monroe coach Missy Bilderback as her successor.