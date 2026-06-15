How JuJu Watkins used her GM skills to recruit Saniyah Hall to USC: 'I was in her ear about committing'

USC star JuJu Watkins is willing to help the Trojans anyway she can, which includes wearing a GM hat once in a while.

Last summer, Watkins was one of the coaches at Overtime Takeover, a basketball showcase that features top high school prospects. One of the players on her roster was small forward Saniyah Hall, the No. 2 player in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports. Hall was still making her college decision, so Watkins didn't waste the opportunity to bring up USC a time or two during their conversations.

"I was in her ear about committing a little bit, hoping that she would come to SC," Watkins told CBS Sports. "Now that she is committed, I'm super excited. I know she is a great player and she is going to add a lot to the team. It will be cool to share the floor with her for sure."

Hall announced her commitment to the Trojans last July and will officially share the court with Watkins this fall. Her resume includes helping Team USA win gold at the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup while averaging 19.9 points (a USA U19 record), 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game and earning tournament MVP honors.

"I think she is so versatile and she is strong," Watkins said of Hall. "She can draw so much attention with the ball, whether it be in the post or on the perimeter. Just a very all-around player."

If someone knows about high-profile freshmen, it's Watkins herself. She started her college career by setting the NCAA freshman scoring record with 920 points during the 2023-24 season. She didn't quite complete her sophomore year, as she tore her ACL during the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

While Watkins was out, Jazzy Davidson took over with an outstanding freshman season while leading the Trojans in every major category.

"When [Davidson] came on her visit, that's when I was locked in, kept up with everything she had going on," Watkins said. "She's been a great player for a long time and I think she just made such an improvement her freshman year, learned so much. Can't wait to share the floor with her next season."

Watkins was the top high school recruit in 2023, and Davidson was at the top of the 2025 class. As someone who also experienced the pressure of being a top incoming freshman, Watkins took Davidson under her wing.

"I was kind of in her ear the whole season about just managing the expectations and just having fun," Watkins said. "I think it's so easy to kind of lose yourself in all the expectations that you kind of forget why you are playing in the first place. Just always reminding her to have fun and just be light out there."

That is the same kind of advice Watkins gave Overtime players while coaching at this year's Takeover. Tati Griffin, ESPN's No. 1 player in the class of 2028, played on Watkins' team this month. Their team beat UConn guard KK Arnold's group 3-2, giving Watkins her second consecutive victory at the event.

"She's also a very versatile guard. Her pace is really nice," Watkins said of Griffin. "She's able to slow the floor down a little bit and also switch gears. Great player and I can't wait to see what she does at the next level as well."

Another high-profile player at Overtime is Kaleena Smith, the top player in the class of 2027. Last year, Smith told CBS Sports that Watkins is like a big sister to her. The respect and admiration go both ways.

"Honestly, I'm one of her biggest fans. She is so cool to me," Watkins said. "Her game, I think it speaks for itself. I watch her highlights and I'm just like, 'damn, she's so tough.' I'm just a big fan. I know she is going to continue to do great things at the high school level, but also at the college level as well. Selfishly I hope she comes to SC but if not, I'll continue to root for her and can't wait to see her journey."

Despite her relationship with Watkins, Smith is still looking at her options and enjoys watching other college players including Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo and UConn's Sarah Strong.