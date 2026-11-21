INGLEWOOD, CA -- Although JuJu Watkins is the top prospect for the 2027 WNBA Draft, the USC star told reporters that she has not yet made a decision on whether she will declare for the draft or stay with the Trojans another year.

"As far as the next thing, honestly, all my attention is here," Watkins responded on Friday night when asked about what is factoring into her decision.

"I really can't say what I'm doing because I don't know. I'm just locked in on everything we have going on here, honestly."

The Tempo secured the No. 1 overall pick during last week's WNBA Draft Lottery, meaning Toronto would likely end up being Watkins' next destination if she does decide to declare. However, nothing is guaranteed because Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo already made it clear she does plan on declaring and is ready to compete for that No. 1 spot. A quick side note on that: Mark your calendars because Watkins and Hidalgo will be facing off on Dec. 19 at the Players Era Showcase in Las Vegas.

Watkins missed 588 days after tearing her ACL during the 2025 NCAA Tournament and, understandably so, she wants to feel things out since she has only played five games in her return.

"I've been gone for so long that honestly I'm just trying to learn as much as possible and translate it into the next game that we have," she said when asked if there's any specific part of her game she is focused on.

Despite the long break, Watkins is off to a pretty solid start. She is averaging 24.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

Watkins shines against Baylor

USC picked up a 78-69 victory against Baylor at Intuit Dome on Friday night, and although the Bears threw the first punch, Baylor coach Nicki Collen highlighted one key reason her team fell short: "JuJu got us."

Watkins registered a season-high 36 points on 48.1% shooting and completed the double-double with 11 rebounds. She also added four assists, six steals and one block. Perhaps the most impressive part is that she played 39 minutes while recovering from a cold. The USC star had hardly any voice left after the game, and yet she still managed to turn heads while playing on the Clippers' court.

Collen recalled coaching against Watkins during the 2024 Sweet Sixteen in Portland. Watkins scored 30 points in that 74-70 USC win, but the Baylor coach pointed out that she was not as efficient in that one, as she went 8 of 28 from the field. Yet, the biggest difference Collen noticed between that game and the one on Saturday was how much Watkins has grown on defense.

"I think there is a totally different effort at the defensive end," Collen said. "I felt like when we played against her as a freshman, we wanted to put her into actions. Any actions we could put her in, we wanted her in. We wanted to back cut her, we wanted to move her around, we wanted to get her in screens.

"And then she goes and has six steals today, so I think she's made a huge jump in that area. Which, when you think about her size, quickness, she has such a burst. So I think she has a chance to be a really elite two-way player at the next level."

Whether or not Watkins decides to go pro next year, at least the Trojans get to benefit from her return this season. USC is currently No. 4 in the nation with a 4-1 record. The lone loss was a respectable fight against No. 1 South Carolina earlier this the week. Watkins and the rest of the Trojans will be back on the court on Monday, Nov. 23, when they host Northern Arizona at Galen Center.