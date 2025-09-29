USC star JuJu Watkins announced on social media Sunday that she will not play for the Trojans during the 2025-26 NCAA season. Watkins, who tore her ACL in her right knee during the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament, said she wants to "fully focus on continuing to recover."

Here is Watkins' statement in full:

"These last few months have been filled with a lot of healing, rest, and reflection. Recovering from this injury hasn't been easy, and I want to say thank you -- your love, support, and kind words have truly lifted me up during one of the most challenging times in my life. Because you've been with me every step of the way, I wanted you to hear it from me directly that following the advice of my doctors and trainers I will sit out this season and fully focus on continuing to recover so I can come back to the game I love. "I'm incredibly thankful for my family, teammates, coaches, the USC training personnel, Jason, Shane, and everyone who's continued to support me every day through this journey. I'm excited to keep putting the work in to come back even stronger."

Watkins was around the team this summer during her rehab process, but was not on the court when the team held its first official practice on Sept. 23. USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb told reporters earlier this month that Watkins' recovery was "going great," but did not elaborate on her status.

Watkins' announcement that she is sitting out of the entire season will save her teammates and coaches from having to answer constant questions about a possible return throughout the season.

"JuJu's health and well-being are our top priority, and we fully support her decision to focus on recovery this season," Gottlieb said in a press release. "While we will certainly miss her impact on the court, she continues to play a vital role in our program as a leader and teammate. The strength and maturity she has shown through this process is a reflection of who she is, and we know the Trojan Family will continue to rally behind her. We look forward to the day she returns to competition stronger than ever."

Watkins averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks during her sophomore season, and racked up numerous accolades, including Naismith Player of the Year, Big Ten Player of the Year and a unanimous spot on the AP All-American First Team.

During USC's 96-59 win over No. 9 seed Mississippi State in the second round of the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament, Watkins was driving to the basket in transition when her knee buckled and she collapsed to the ground. She had to be helped off the floor and was unable to play during the remainder of the Big Dance. The Trojans were ultimately eliminated in the Elite Eight by UConn, the eventual national champions.

Watkins, who is entering her junior season, is not eligible to declare for the WNBA until 2027 based on the league's current draft rules. As things stand, domestic prospects must be at least 22 years old in the calendar year in which the draft takes place to be eligible.

It is possible that the draft rules will be changed in the new collective bargaining agreement -- whenever a new deal is actually ratified. The WNBPA and the WNBA are currently embroiled in a heated labor battle that does not seem likely to be resolved any time soon.

Watkins has previously said that she hopes the age limit will be lowered.

"I want to say personally I am enjoying my experience, Coach," Watkins said during an appearance on "Good Game with Sarah Spain" last year. "I definitely think we should have the option. There's just been such a growth in college basketball where it's like, why would you want to leave? Because you're able to have that experience and build your brand here in college as well. I would definitely say we should have the option but I think college is a way to prepare us for the pros as well. So, I don't know. It's a touchy subject, but I'm for it."