No. 4 Baylor was one of only three undefeated Division I women's college basketball teams entering Wednesday's game against Kansas, a status in which Bears coach Nicki Collen said, "You really become the hunted." Hours after Collen's comment, Kansas made Baylor its prey at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks handed Baylor its first loss of the season with a stunning 87-66 comeback victory. After closing the second quarter strong to enter halftime tied, 37-37, Kansas crushed Baylor the rest of the way, outscoring the Bears, 50-29, over the final two frames for its first win over a top-five team in 15 years. It was also Kansas' first win over Baylor in their past 20 games and the Bears' first loss at Allen Fieldhouse since Jan. 19, 2014.

Wednesday's shocking result leaves No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 UCLA as the nation's lone unbeaten teams.

Taiyanna Jackson led the way for Kansas with a career-high 27 points and a season-high 19 rebounds, including seven offensive boards. The senior center also recorded three blocks and two steals in a magnificent performance Jayhawks fans won't soon forget. S'Mya Nichols added 22 points, six rebounds, and three steals for Kansas, while Holly Kersgieter knocked down a team-high three 3-pointers over her 19-point night.

"We just wanted it. We had so much fun playing," Jackson said, per ESPN. "We played as a team. We stayed connected, even when they went on their little runs. We just had fun for 40 minutes."

While Kansas' offensive output was impressive, the team's work on the defensive end was just as admirable, particularly how it contained star guard Sarah Andrews. The Jayhawks held Andrews to a season-low six points on 2-for-9 shooting, leaving Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (16 points on 5-of-9 shooting) to carry the scoring load.

Baylor (14-1, 3-1 Big 12) will hope to return to its winning ways against Iowa State on Saturday, while Kansas (8-8, 1-3 Big 12) aims to keep the good times rolling against Oklahoma State that same night.