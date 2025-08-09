Kate Harpring, the top-ranked recruit in the 2026 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, committed to North Carolina on Saturday. The Marist School product committed to UNC after being recruited by programs such as South Carolina, UCLA and Iowa.

Harpring is the daughter of longtime NBA player Matt Harpring, who played 11 seasons in the league.

"It feels like a family to me," Harpring told 247Sports. "Coach [Courtney] Banghart has a lot of confidence in me, and she's the head coach I want to play under. I feel like their program is on the rise. I'm really excited about Coach Banghart, her staff, and just the whole all-around family feel of the school."

Harpring is the latest blue-chip prospect to commit to North Carolina in recent years, joining four-star forward Taliyah Henderson and four-star Nyla Brooks, both of whom came from the 2025 class. Banghart's offensive system at UNC played a major role in her commitment, according to Harpring.

"We're going to play to our strengths," Harpring said. "She does a really good job of that as a coach, and she really wants to win. Once I get there, I'm going to see how we gel as a team and figure out what our strengths are going to be. I'm excited to be a part of that and really show what I have at the college level."

Recent commitments by No. 1 recruits, per 247Sports