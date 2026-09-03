Former LSU center Kate Koval, a native of Ukraine, left the program last month because of LSU's "decision to sign a Russian player," she confirmed in an Instagram post on Wednesday, one week after LSU coach Kim Mulkey announced that Koval had departed for "personal reasons."

Koval, who noted that she found out about LSU's decision to sign a Russian player after the deadline to enter the transfer portal had already passed, said she hopes the NCAA "recognizes the circumstances surrounding my situation and understands the seriousness and deep nature of this matter" and grants her the ability to sign with a different school for the upcoming 2026-27 basketball season. The 6-foot-5 junior has two years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

"My father serves in the Ukrainian military and takes tremendous pride in defending his country against Russian aggression. For me, this war is not distant or abstract. People close to me have been killed and wounded in Russian attacks, and places where I grew up and first began playing basketball have been destroyed by missile strikes," Koval wrote. "The timing of this situation and the deep personal effect it has had on me, my family and those we care about who continue to live through and fight this war ultimately made me question whether LSU remained the right place for me."

Koval transferred from Notre Dame to LSU last summer and started in 17 games for the Tigers, averaging 8.3 points and 6.3 rebounds. She was expected to be LSU's starting center this year. In her statement, she said that at the end of the 2025-26 season, she "fully intended to return and continue my collegiate career at LSU." But that changed this offseason when Mulkey recruited and signed Russian teenager Anna Minaeva.

Before the signing, Mulkey addressed the situation with Koval. According to Nola.com, Mulkey visited Koval at her apartment complex and had the difficult conversation in a car in the parking lot. Mulkey recalled telling Koval that she didn't expect her to change her opinions about Russia, but that she couldn't "make a decision to not recruit somebody that can help our program because of a conflict between two countries."

Mulkey also reportedly told Koval that she and Minaeva could be "ambassadors" and "you never know," perhaps even help end the war. In response, Koval "just kind of smiled and said, 'I doubt that,'" Mulkey said.

If the NCAA does not grant Koval a waiver to enter the transfer portal, she will have to miss the entire 2026-27 season and enter the portal next April. Even if she is granted a waiver, her options will be limited with most rosters already set this close to the start of the season.

"This decision has not been easy. While I understand and respect that roster decisions are a part of college basketball, I have to remain true to myself, my values and my country," Koval said. "I felt I had found a home at LSU, and I am incredibly grateful for my teammates who became family, as well as my coaches, staff, professors, and the entire LSU community. I will always cherish the relationships, experiences, and memories I made there."