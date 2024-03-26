Kenny Brooks, who just wrapped up a historic season at Virginia Tech, has accepted the women's basketball head coaching job at Kentucky, according to a Virginia Tech press release. Brooks, 55, led Virginia Tech to its first ACC regular-season championship this year and its first ACC tournament title in 2023.

"We hired Kenny in 2016 with the intent of revitalizing our women's basketball program," Virginia Tech director of athletics Whit Babcock said in a statement. "Needless to say, Kenny, his staff and student-athletes created a culture of excellence on and off the court. He was an incredible mentor to the young women in our women's basketball program and a terrific representative of our department and university. We wish Kenny and his family well in this next chapter of his career.



"I remain confident in the trajectory of our women's basketball program and when combined with our resources, specifically NIL, that the future of our women's basketball program is bright."

Kentucky had just fired head coach Kyra Elzy following the program's SEC Tournament loss at the hands of Tennessee. The Wildcats went 12-20 in 2023-24, their second consecutive losing season, and Elzy had been at the helm since November 2020, when Matthew Mitchell resigned.

Brooks helped lead the Hokies to the program's first Final Four last season, and Virginia Tech has went to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments under his leadership. He put together a 180-82 record during his time with Virginia Tech, including a school-record 31 wins during the 2022-23 campaign.

Brooks led the Hokies to 20-win seasons seven times. Virginia Tech finished the 2023-24 season with a 25-5 (14-4 ACC) record but was eliminated by No. 5 seed Baylor in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.