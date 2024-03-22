Country music star Tim McGraw definitely made a few friends during his concert in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday evening. During the show, McGraw wore a black Caitlin Clark jersey during the concert at Wells Fargo Arena.

McGraw's attire choice certainly played well with the Des Moines crowd considering that Clark has become one of the most popular athletes in the sports world. Clark began her ascent by leading the Hawkeyes to the national title game a season ago, and now Iowa is a No. 1 seed in this year's NCAA Women's Tournament.

On top of that, Clark set the NCAA record for career points scored for both men's and women's players as he passed both Kelsey Plum and Pete Maravich. Clark is averaging 31.9 points, 8.9 assists, and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc on the season.

Iowa put together 29-4 (15-3 Big Ten) record throughout the 2023-24 season and won the Big Ten Tournament earlier this month by defeating Nebraska.

Iowa starts their NCAA Tournament run on Saturday when they host No. 16 seed Holy Cross at 3 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. If Iowa comes away with a win, they'll face the winner of No. 8 seed West Virginia and No. 9 seed Princeton in the Round of 32.