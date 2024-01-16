Vice President Kamala Harris visited the South Carolina women's basketball team ahead of its matchup against Kentucky on Monday. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said it was an inspirational moment for her players.

The Gamecocks cheered in excitement when they saw the Vice President walk out with their coach, and some even asked for high fives.

"Meeting @VP for the 1st time was royalty for me," Staley posted on social media. "I got emotional introducing her to @GamecockWBB because she is the DREAM FILLER for those who are climbing to do the unimaginable and to sit where it's unpopular but right. Thank you Madam VP for inspiring us on this MLK Day!"

Harris was in Columbia to give a speech as part of the annual King Day at the Dome to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. While it doesn't seem like Harris is staying for the Kentucky game, she certainly did not leave empty handed as the team gave her an autographed game ball.

The Gamecocks (15-0, 3-0) SEC) are the only undefeated team remaining in college basketball, and Harris praised the squad for its excellence.

"Talk about someone that inspires, right?" Harris said, gesturing toward Staley -- who has been named Naismith Women's College Coach of the Year three of the last four years. "Through the role model that you are, and what you do to remind our young leaders that they have it in them.

"Sometimes it just takes somebody who just reminds us that we can do anything."