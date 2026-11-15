LSU women's basketball star MiLaysia Fulwiley was arrested in Baton Rouge on Saturday after allegedly striking a police officer with a vehicle before fleeing the scene. Fulwiley is still in custody as of Sunday afternoon, according to inmate records from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department.

Fulwiley is facing five charges, including flight from an officer, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Her bond has been set at $20,000.

LSU told CBS Sports in a statement that they "are aware of the situation and have no further comment at this time as it's an ongoing legal matter."

Fulwiley posted a since-deleted statement to what appears to be her social media account on Sunday afternoon accusing the officers of lying:

"i would NEVER in my life hit a police ! WHY would i hit a police and run knowing who i am and what i do ! PLEASE DONT BELIEVE EVERYTHING YOU SEE !," Fulwiley wrote.

Fulwiley was allegedly weaving through traffic on Saturday night when an officer directing traffic ordered her to stop, according to WBRZ. After coming to a stop and handing her license to the officer, Fulwiley was asked to reverse, according to police records. She allegedly put the car in reverse, then drove forward and struck an officer with the right side of the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Later, another officer cut off Fulwiley's car, and both Fulwiley and her passenger were removed from the vehicle and placed into custody, according to police.

A spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office did not immediately return a request for comment from CBS Sports.

Fulwiley transferred to LSU in 2025 after spending her first two collegiate seasons at South Carolina. She is the reigning back-to-back SEC Sixth Player of the Year and is currently projected as a top 10 pick in the 2027 WNBA Draft.

Through her first four games this season, Fulwiley is averaging 17.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks on 54.9% shooting. LSU is off to a 4-0 start and is ranked No. 9 in the country. The Tigers will be in action next on Monday against Troy.