LSU announced Wednesday that it will honor women's basketball legend Sylvia Fowles with a statue on campus. Fowles will be the seventh LSU athlete to receive that honor, and just the second female athlete, joining fellow basketball star Seimone Augustus.

Fowles' statue will be placed outside of the Maravich Center, where the Tigers' men's and women's basketball teams play. A date and time for the unveiling was not announced.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart," Fowles said in a statement. "It is such a privilege and an honor, and I don't take this recognition from LSU lightly. It says a lot to be recognized for all my hard work, and I wouldn't appreciate it the way that I do if I didn't accomplish it on LSU's campus. Thank you to everyone who made this happen."

Fowles arrived in Baton Rouge in 2004 and made an immediate impact. She started all 36 games as a freshman, nearly averaged a double-double, was named SEC Freshman of the Year and helped LSU reach the Final Four for just the second time in program history.

That was just the start of an incredible run for the Tigers during Fowles' tenure. She led the program to the Final Four in all four of her seasons; since she left in 2008, the program has been back just once (in 2023, when they won the national championship).

LSU basketball players with statues on campus

Player Years at LSU Bob Pettit 1951-54 Pete Maravich 1967-70 Shaquille O'Neal 1989-92 Seimone Augustus 2002-06 Sylvia Fowles 2004-08

Though Fowles was never able to lead LSU to a national title, it was not for a lack of effort. She was a three-time All-American, three-time All-SEC honoree, and as a senior in 2008 was named SEC Player of the Year, SEC Defensive Player of the Year and WBCA Defensive Player of the Year.

For her collegiate career, Fowles averaged 15.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.2 blocks on 58.4% shooting. She remains LSU's all-time leader in rebounds (1,570), blocked shots (321), free throws made (494). After being selected No. 2 overall in the 2008 WNBA Draft, Fowles went on to win two WNBA titles, two Finals MVPs, an MVP and four Defensive Player of the Year honors with the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx.

Fowles, now an assistant coach with the Portland Fire, had her number retired by LSU in 2017.

"Sylvia Fowles is one of the greatest players, not only at LSU, but in the history of our game," LSU coach Kim Mulkey said in a statement. "This honor is something that is extremely well-earned. She is one of the most significant ambassadors that this university has and what she did for this program and LSU deserves to be recognized permanently. I am proud that we can honor Sylvia with a statue on campus, giving our fans a lasting symbol that celebrates her remarkable legacy."