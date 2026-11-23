LSU star MiLaysia Fulwiley has rejoined the team and is cleared to play against Belmont on Monday after her felony charges were dropped, the school confirmed to CBS Sports. Fulwiley missed the Tigers' last two games after she was arrested on Nov. 14 for allegedly hitting a police officer with a vehicle.

Fulwiley was booked on five counts, including aggravated assault and aggravated battery, both of which were felonies. The felony charges have since been dropped, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore told WAFB, but Fulwiley is still facing three misdemeanors for flight from an officer, resisting an officer and disobedience to an officer.

The Louisiana State Police released a statement regarding the change in charges:

"As with all arrests and investigations, the circumstances and evidence surrounding criminal charges are subject to review by the appropriate District Attorney's Office. After a thorough review with all involved parties, the charges were amended based on the circumstances and evidence presented. Louisiana State Police remains committed to ensuring that all incidents are thoroughly documented, evidence is carefully reviewed, and cases are handled in coordination with the appropriate prosecutorial authorities. This matter was handled in accordance with the same investigative standards and procedures applied to countless other cases."

Fulwiley also released a statement regarding the incident:

"Saturday night ended in a situation that never should have happened, and my posts afterward made it worse. For that, I owe an apology to the officers involved and everyone who calls themselves a Tiger. I also want to apologize to my family and all those who love and support me. People see the purple and gold before they see me, and I want to carry myself in a way that's worthy of it, on the court and off. "Rules and laws apply to everyone, including the instructions of officers working a game night in Baton Rouge. I respect the job those officers do, and I'll let the legal process run its course. My focus is doing what this program asks of me and earning back the trust of the people who count on me."

Fulwiley transferred to LSU in 2025 after playing her first two collegiate seasons at South Carolina, where she won a national championship as a freshman. She is the reigning back-to-back SEC Sixth Player of the Year and is currently projected as a top 10 pick in the 2027 WNBA Draft. It's unclear how, or if, this incident will affect her standing with WNBA teams.

Through her first four games this season, Fulwiley is averaging 17.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks on 54.9% shooting. Her return will be a big boost to the Tigers as their schedule starts to ramp up following a very easy start to the season.

LSU is 6-0 and ranked No. 9 in the country, but has played every game at home and hasn't faced an opponent in the top 100 in the Bart Torvik rankings. In fact, Belmont, which checks in at No. 135, will be the Tigers' toughest opponent yet. LSU's 109-point win over Texas Southern was the largest in Division I history, and the Tigers have won their first six games by an average of 71.3 points.

Opponent Bart Torvik Ranking Margin of victory SE Louisiana 313th 94 Texas Southern 357th 109 McNeese 220th 57 Denver 318th 64 Troy 189th 46 Fairleigh Dickinson 183rd 58 Belmont 135th TBD

After Monday night's contest, however, LSU will face NC State, No. 24 North Carolina and No. 7 UConn in the next month before starting SEC play.