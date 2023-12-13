The LSU Tigers had a record-setting night in their 133-44 win over McNeese State on Tuesday. Not only was it the most points scored in school history, it was also a program-best margin of victory.

On their way to history, LSU saw a 47-0 run and held the Cowgirls scoreless in the second quarter. Even head coach Kim Mulkey was impressed by her team.

"I told them at the half that we held them scoreless in the second quarter," Mulkey said. "I told them then I'm not really sure I've ever been a part of that. And then I found out about that run and you don't think about it at the moment. I don't know that I have been a part of that. It doesn't matter who you're playing, that is kind of crazy."

As a team, LSU shot at 57.7% from the field and six Tigers reached double-digits. Freshman Aalyah Del Rosario led the way with her first career double-double as she registered 27 points on 10-of-14 shooting, along with 10 rebounds.

"For me it's just about progress," Del Rosario said. "Compared to the beginning of the season when I came here, I was not in the best shape. Now I'm in the best shape I've ever been in. The support from my teammates and my coaching staff has been amazing."

Junior forward Angel Reese also had a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds, as did sophomore Aneesah Morrow with 18 points and 11 boards. Freshman guard Mikayla Williams, who has already earned a spot in the starting lineup, contributed with 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting, along with six assists and four steals.

The team broke records even without starting point guard Hailey Van Lith, who is out while dealing with plantar fasciitis. Next up, LSU is hosting Northwestern State on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. ET.