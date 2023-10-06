LSU's Angel Reese is still clearing the air regarding her rivalry with Iowa star Caitlin Clark. The two endured a fierce battle in last season's national title game, but Reese said there is no bitterness between them.

With plenty of fans hoping for a rematch between LSU and Iowa this upcoming season, Reese said she has immense respect for Clark. In fact, Reese has had respect for Clark dating back to their AAU days, and she hopes they can team up one day in the future.

"Oh my gosh, I love Caitlin," Reese said at media availability this week. "We've been competing since we were in AAU. AAU days, we always competed. I remember she was at All Iowa Attack, and we would play each other in AAU. It was always fun and always competitive. One day, hopefully, me and her can be teammates because she is a great player and a great shooter and a great person and a great teammate."

Much was made of Reese taunting Clark at the end of the 2023 national championship, which LSU won 102-85, but the LSU star said she is okay playing the villain role. Reese is just glad she could shed more light on women's basketball, along with Clark.

"Understanding that they always put a good girl and a bad girl," Reese said. "Just understanding that's what it is. ... I'll take that I'm gonna be the bad guy, but I know I've grown women's basketball. I know I'm being positive and that I've inspired people. So, people can think what they think, but me and Caitlin, we've been cool. We've never had any issues."

In the immediate aftermath of Reese taunting Clark, the Iowa star and Naismith Women's College Player of the Year said she had no issue with the trash talk.

"I don't think Angel should be criticized at all," Clark told 'Outside the Lines' in April. "No matter which way it goes, she should never be criticized for what she did. I'm just one that competes, and she competed. I think everybody knew there was going to be a little trash talk. It's not just me and Angel. I don't think she should be criticized, like I said. LSU deserves it. They played so well. Like I said, I'm a big fan of hers."

With Reese and Clark both returning for the 2023-24 campaign, there is a chance their paths meet in March Madness once again. LSU and Iowa will both be considered top-10 teams heading into the season.