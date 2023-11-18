LSU star Angel Reese was not with the team on Friday as the Tigers took a 73-50 victory against Southeastern Louisiana. Reese had been benched during the second half of the previous game, which head coach Kim Mulkey had described as a "coach's decision."

Reese was not at Pride Roofing University Center on Friday, but Mulkey did not give an explanation regarding her absence.

"You want me to explain why? It was very obvious Angel was not in uniform," Mulkey said during the postgame press conference. "Angel is a part of this basketball team and we hope to see her sooner than later. I'm not going to answer anymore. That's it. That's all y'all need to know."

Reese led LSU in scoring and rebounding last season, when the Tigers won the school's first-ever basketball national title. LSU then became the No. 1 preseason team by adding the top recruiting class of 2023, as well as former Louisville star Hailey Van Lith. However, the superteam was upset in the first game of the season by then-No. 20 Colorado, becoming the first reigning champion to lose a season opener since 1995.

"I'm disappointed and surprised in some individual players that I thought would just be tougher and have a little fight and leadership about them," Mulkey said after that game, but did not name any particular player.

The Tigers have won all their other games, but those have been against unranked opponents and it seems there is some trouble in paradise.

Against Kent State on Nov. 14, a team that hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 2002, the Tigers had a slow start and only had a two-point lead at halftime. Reese was benched after the break, and junior guard Kateri Poole did not play at all. LSU got it together and walked away with a 109-79 win, but fans were left wondering about Mulkey's decision.

The coach did not explain more, nor did she say who would be playing against Southeastern Louisiana. Poole did make an appearance on Friday, but Reese was nowhere to be found. There have been no other comments from the program or Reese yet.